AstraZeneca and OMP Present the Journey Toward the Power of Decision Intelligence at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, invites attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023 in Barcelona to their joint session with AstraZeneca on June 6. The session titled "Our Digital Journey: Unlocking the Power of Planning & Decision Intelligence with OMP" will showcase AstraZeneca's vision toward next-level decision intelligence powered by OMP's Unison PlanningTM.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to providing innovative medicines to millions of patients worldwide. With rapidly changing demand and global landscapes in the pharma industry, supply chain transformation has become critical. During the joint session, Zoe Farrelly, Head of Supply Chain Transformation at AstraZeneca, will share how they partner with OMP to drive their digital supply chain transformation. Attendees will discover how AstraZeneca is onboarding OMP's Unison Planning Solution to boost supply chain efficiency and agility, achieve end-to-end synchronization, and develop decision intelligence.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo will take place from June 5-7, 2023, and will bring together global supply chain leaders to discuss strategies for navigating disruption and volatility. The focus this year is on developing agile and resilient supply chain strategies, mitigating risk, and prioritizing technology investments to achieve business objectives.

As a platinum conference sponsor, OMP is excited to welcome attendees to booth 412 to learn more about Unison Planning. OMP's team of experts will be available to discuss specific supply chain challenges and provide insights on how their solution can optimize operational efficiency and performance to drive business growth in today's disruptive world.

Session at a glance

Title: Our Digital Journey: Unlocking the Power of Planning & Decision Intelligence with OMP

Zoe Farrelly, Head of Supply Chain Transformation at AstraZeneca When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00-11:30 AM

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00-11:30 AM Where: 113 Level P1 at the International Barcelona Convention Centre in Barcelona (ES)

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best-digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning solution.

