OL GROUPE: Notice of final redemption of OL Groupe's subordinated bonds redeemable in new and/or existing shares ("OSRANEs") at maturity on 1 July 2023

Lyon, 1 June 2023

Pursuant to the terms of paragraph 4.1.8.1.1 (normal redemption) of the note d'opération included in the prospectus approved by the French financial markets authority (AMF) on 29 July 2013 (visa no. 13-431), and paragraph 4.6.2.3.1.1 (normal redemption) of the note d'opération included in the prospectus approved by the AMF on 23 November 2016 (visa no. 16-543), all of the 41,965* OSRANEs still outstanding will be automatically and fully redeemed in shares at maturity.

Each OSRANE (ISIN code FR0011544444) will be redeemed for 91.334 new or existing OL Groupe shares, representing a total of around 3,832,831 shares.

The Company may, at its discretion, redeem the OSRANEs for new or existing shares or for a combination of new and existing shares.

All OSRANE holders will be treated equally and will receive the same proportion of new or existing Shares, subject to rounding.

As a reminder, if the number of Shares thus calculated is not a whole number, the OSRANE holder may opt to receive:

the next lower whole number of shares; in this case, the OSRANE holder will receive in cash an amount equal to the product of the fractional share times the value of the share at its closing price on Euronext Paris at the end of the 30 June 2023 trading day;

or the next higher whole number of shares, provided the OSRANE holder pays the Company an amount equal to the value of the additional fractional share thus requested, valued on the same basis as in the previous paragraph.

OSRANE holders who do not specify their preferred option will receive the next lower number of shares plus a complement in cash as explained above.

OSRANE holders seeking early redemption of their OSRANEs must send a request in this regard to the Paying Agent no later than seven working days before the maturity date. The number of shares thus paid by the Company will be calculated by applying the redemption ratio of 88.523 shares (interest included) for each OSRANE.

For additional information regarding this notice, OSRANE holders may contact the Company, consult the terms of the prospectus or contact the Paying Agent: Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CM-CIC Market Solutions- Issuer-member 025).

*This number takes into account the requests for redemption of all OSRANEs held by Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited, controlled by Mr John Textor (789,824 OSRANEs), all OSRANEs held by Holnest, the holding company and family office of Mr Jean-Michel Aulas (163,569 OSRANEs), as well as the requests for redemption received from public OSRANE holders during May 2023 (735 OSRANEs), i.e. a total of 954,128 OSRANEs. As a result, 84,462,271 new shares will be issued at the beginning of June 2023, in application of the redemption ratio of 88.523 shares (interest included) for each OSRANE. As of 7 June 2023, following these transactions, the share capital of OL Groupe will be composed of 172,042,208 shares. Eagle Football Holdings Bidco Limited will hold 80.09% of the share capital of OL Groupe with a total of 137,785,769 shares, and Holnest will hold 8.42% of the share capital of OL Groupe, with a total of 14,479,618 shares.





OL GROUPE



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

