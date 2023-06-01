Intellias collaborates with Elmos to create automotive-grade quality software for Tier 1 and OEMs

Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 companies, announces its partnership with Elmos, a global leading supplier of analog/mixed-signal semiconductors for automotive sensing and control solutions. Intellias will reinforce Elmos with software engineering expertise and support development processes to create software for lighting, ranging, and optical sensors used in the most modern vehicles.

Elmos is developing innovative automotive semiconductor applications for 40 years. Elmos components, so-called integrated circuits (ICs), supporting global automotive megatrends such as autonomous driving, ADAS, e-mobility, sustainability, safety, connectivity, and comfort. Intellias and Elmos will be strong partners for joint software development projects. Both companies have already started to share knowledge that will be kept and grown within the software division Area 21 of Elmos.

"We are excited to partner with Intellias and combine our ICs with their software expertise to deliver exceptional products to our customers. Our partnership with Intellias represents a significant step forward for Elmos. By combining our strengths, we are now even better positioned to deliver state-of-the-art automotive innovation that meets the evolving needs of the industry. This partnership is a win-win for both companies, and most importantly, for our customers."

Dr. Marco Krips, VP Software Development and Architecture at Elmos Semiconductor SE and Managing Director of Area 21 Software GmbH

Apart from the contribution to automotive quality grade software, Intellias team will support Elmos with the implementation and optimization of processes, methods, and tools (PMT) that guarantee improved operations, increased quality of software products, and strictly controlled project implementation. This collaboration will enable both companies to offer more complete solutions to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, with increased efficiency and safety of critical vehicle functions.

"Elmos Semiconductor SE is a leader for innovative automotive semiconductor solutions, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to bring even more value to global Tier 1 providers and OEMs. By working together, we can offer both our expertise in software engineering and optimized processes that will help Elmos innovate the automotive industry from every angle. At Intellias, we are always looking for new ways to add value for our clients. This partnership with Elmos will allow us to do just that by bringing together two industry leaders to deliver the best possible R&D services."

Oleksandr Odukha, VP of Delivery, Mobility at Intellias

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with 20 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and transportation and mobility service providers including HERE Technologies, Elmos, NNG, DKV, and Rand McNally rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

Intellias helps partners and clients navigate the ever-changing mobility landscape with deep expertise in connectivity, autonomous driving, infotainment systems, eMobility, transport operations, and intelligent fleet analytics. The company empowers future mobility by gathering decades of experience delivering automotive and transportation solutions compliant with NDS, ASPICE, and TISAX. Intellias also contributes to establishing the highest industry standards by partnering with COVESA, Renesas, and AUTOSAR.

