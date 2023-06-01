Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: High Performance Doors Market Poised for Significant Expansion, Projected Value of $5.31 Billion by 2028, Rolling Doors to Recreate Huge Market Demand - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the high performance doors market will grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during 2022-2028
High-performance doors have gained widespread acceptance across various countries and fueled by the need for innovative and thermally efficient solutions in new construction projects and the replacement of outdated units. These technologically enhanced doors, commonly used in industrial applications like warehouses, distribution centers, and production facilities, offer higher operating speeds and increased durability, enabling more cycles for opening and closing. Moreover, high-performance doors offer the advantages of lower maintenance requirements and cost-effectiveness.
The post-2021 period is expected to accelerate infrastructural construction projects, particularly in Europe, significantly. With an estimated total investment of approximately USD 14.8 trillion, these projects are slated for completion by 2040, generating substantial demand for high-performance doors across European locations.
In China, the market is witnessing a surge in real estate projects and public-private investments in industrial and commercial development zones, driven by rapid urbanization. This trend is propelling the demand for high-performance doors in the region.
In North America, the growth of the high-performance door market is primarily supported by installations in new construction activities and renovation projects. The United States and Canada experienced strong growth in 2022, spurred by robust economic expansion, new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities.
Overall, the market for high-performance doors is experiencing significant growth worldwide, driven by infrastructure development, technological advancements, and the need for efficient and durable solutions in various industrial and commercial sectors.
High Performance Doors Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 5.31 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 4.10 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
4.41 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Material Type, Function Type, Sensor Type, Installation, End-User Type, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
The Global High-Performance Rolling Door Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2028
Doors serve as crucial components of industrial infrastructure, contributing to industrial facilities' functionality and visual appeal. The design and materials employed in constructing external and internal doors comply with country-specific regulations and architectural requirements, ensuring their suitability for industrial operations. Additionally, the selection of door types is guided by considerations such as load capacity, cycle frequency, and size. Different doors are utilized based on their intended functions, preventing operational malfunctions during transportation, particularly in 24-hour internal logistics scenarios within warehouses, distribution centers, and other manufacturing plants.
High-performance rolling doors, constructed from PVC material and metal, find application in specialized environments requiring stringent control over hygiene and cleanliness factors. These doors are commonly used in pharmaceuticals, clean rooms, and others. Sliding and folding doors, composed of rubber and fabric with metal-coated edges, also maintain desired environmental conditions. The high-performance door market has witnessed a growing emphasis on energy efficiency, driving the demand for door enhancements. Furthermore, with industrial applications demanding doors that can withstand higher cycle times and exhibit enhanced durability, the market for various high-performance functional doors in industrial buildings is expected to grow. Incorporating safety and security features in high-performance doors is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period further.
APAC Dominates Global High Performance Doors Market, Fastest Growth Expected
With a market share of approximately 39% in 2022, the APAC region holds the largest portion of the global high-performance doors market and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's robust economic growth, increased construction activities, and rising disposable income have been instrumental in driving market expansion. Countries like Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam have experienced significant infrastructure investments, making them key potential markets for high-performance doors in the APAC region.
In Europe, the high-performance doors market is propelled by installations in new buildings and the growing demand for renovations and retrofit activities. Renovation and retrofit projects contribute substantially to market demand in the region. The European construction industry is poised for broad-based growth, encompassing non-residential and civil engineering sectors. This growth is expected to encompass new construction and renovation projects, thus driving regional market growth.
Key Questioned Answered in the Report:
How big is the high-performance doors market?
What is the growth rate of the global high performance doors market?
Which region dominates the global high performance doors market share?
What are the significant trends in the high-performance doors market?
Who are the key players in the global high performance doors market?
Emphasis on Research & Development and Airport Modernization Fuels Market Growth Prospects
Vendors' research and development investments are expected to create a trend for the high-performance doors market and bring new opportunities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major changes have been witnessed in the global high-performance doors market demand. The lockdown implementation in some countries due to the increased cases of COVID-19, loss of workforce, the shutdown of some factories and warehouses, and others have highly impacted the market to the profitability of vendors.
Moreover, vendors are also expected to invest in R&D due to the growth of various other sectors, such as automotive, food processing, and cleanroom, among others, and the rising competition in the market with the increased number of new construction projects and retrofit activities. Such competition pressurizes vendors to provide the best quality products to consumers. Thus, vendors focused on adopting new technologically advanced features in high-end doors and gained traction in the market. They are also anticipated to increase their R&D strength to meet the growing demand for innovative products. For instance, in 2019, ASSA ABLOY had an employee strength of around 2,790 in the R&D department. Moreover, heat-resistant, temperature-controlled doors and IoT-supportive features indoors are key factors expected to generate a competitive marketplace in the upcoming years.
High-performance doors allow for comfortable and convenient throughput in and out of the main terminal, which helps to make allowance for comfortable movement with trollies, suitcases, and pushchairs. There are many multi-purpose and versatile revolving doors, some even being manufactured to transform into a standard sliding high-performance door.
Maintaining a comfortable temperature in the airport is important to visitors' comfort and user experience, but it is also a critical consideration for sustainability. The high-performance door function always open and always closed ensures that outside temperatures (very cold or hot) should not influence the interior temperature. Based on the above factors, the demand for high-performance door installation was high in the airports.
Key Company Profiles
- ASSA ABLOY
- HORMANN
- DH Pace
- Rytec
- Efaflex
- NOVOFERM
- TECKENTRUP
- Skylink Group
- ERREKA
- Gliderol
- Marantec
- Somfy
- King Gate
- Kruzik
- Nice
- Ryterna
- ALUTECH
- Raynor
- Doorhan
- Boss
- Craftsman
- CornellCookson
- Dynaco
- LAWRENCE
- Rite-Hite
- TNR Doors
- Gandhi Automations
- Avians
- ASI
- BMP
- Chase Door
- PERFORMAX Global
- Dortek
- Hart Door System
- JDOOR
- Angel MIR
- HAG
- NERGECO ENTREMATIC
- Polidoor
- Uniflow
Market Segmentation
Material Type
- Metal
- Fabric
- Rubber
Function Type
- Rolling
- Sliding
- Folding
Sensor Type
- Infrared Sensor
- Photoelectric Sensor
Installation Type
- New Construction
- Replacement
End-User
- Cold Storage
- Food Processing
- Cleanroom
- Warehousing & Distribution Centers
- Airports
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- The UAE
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
