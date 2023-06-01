First marketed engineered T-cell therapy for a solid tumor; BLA for afami-cel on track to complete submission in mid-2023

Compelling clinical data with late-stage programs targeting MAGE-A4 and mesothelin

Preclinical programs targeting PRAME and CD70 in IND-enabling studies

Adaptimmune funded into early 2026 with multiple value creating catalysts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) today announced completion of an all-stock transaction in which Adaptimmune has combined with TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) to create a preeminent T-cell therapy company to treat solid tumors.

Adaptimmune's lead clinical franchises utilize engineered T-cell therapies targeting MAGE-A4 and mesothelin, which are expressed on a broad range of solid tumors. Use of these cell therapies is supported by compelling clinical data including results in late-stage synovial sarcoma which will form the basis of the Company's first BLA submission to complete in mid-2023. The Company has access to an enhanced "next-gen toolbox" and an extended preclinical pipeline with development initially focused on PRAME and CD70.

Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer: "We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Adaptimmune. Together, we will advance our industry leading pipeline making cell therapy a mainstream option for people with cancer. This starts with gaining approval for the first engineered T-cell therapy for a solid tumor - afami-cel for the treatment of synovial sarcoma - and progressing our Phase 2 trials for patients with ovarian cancer with both ADP-A2M4CD8 and gavo-cel."

Significant Solid Tumor Opportunity

Solid tumors represent approximately 90% of all cancers. The combined company's clinical programs targeting MAGE-A4 or mesothelin can address multiple solid tumor indications with the potential to treat ~300,000 patients per year.

The preclinical pipeline, including PRAME and CD70, could expand the addressable population to more than 500,000 patients per year.

The Company plans to complete submission of its first BLA for afami-cel for the treatment of synovial sarcoma in mid-2023. Data will be presented from the pivotal trial, SPEARHEAD-1, at ASCO demonstrating that 70% of patients with late-stage synovial sarcoma who respond to afami-cel are alive 2-years post-treatment. Link here for press release.

The Company has a deep pipeline with multiple late-stage products and will evaluate development priorities based on emerging data as outlined in the figure below:





Clinical development decisions driven by data catalysts

Overview of strategic combination

The strategic combination was consummated on June 1, 2023. Adaptimmune shareholders own approximately 75% of the combined company and prior TCR2 stockholders own approximately 25% of the combined company.

The combined company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "[ADAP]". The combined company comprises a team of leading cell therapy experts led by Adrian Rawcliffe, the CEO of Adaptimmune. The Board of Directors is composed of three members from TCR2 and six continuing from Adaptimmune: David Mott (Chair); Andrew Allen, MD, PhD; Lawrence Alleva; Ali Behbahani, MD; John Furey; Priti Hegde, PhD, Kristen Hege, MD (as of November 1, 2023), Garry Menzel, PhD, Adrian Rawcliffe, Elliot Sigal, MD, PhD.

Advisors

Cowen and Company LLC is serving as financial advisor to Adaptimmune and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel to Adaptimmune. Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor to TCR2 and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to TCR2.

