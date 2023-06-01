Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2023 | 21:58
EURO Ressources: Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2023

NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 17, 2023

PARIS, France, June 1, 2023: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A total of 32 shareholders were present, represented or have voted by correspondance, holding 56,933,262 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 91.105 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed, except resolution 3 which was rejected.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

ResolutionTotal number of votes castNumber of sharesVotes
In favour
/ %		Votes
Against
/ %		Votes
Abstaining
Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2022 fiscal year
(Resolution 1)		113,336,40156,933,262112,316,844
99.10 %		1,019,557
0.90 %		200
Allocation of the results
(Resolution 2)		113,336,40156,933,262113,264,030
99.94 %		72,371
0,06 %		200
Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 3)		1,036,057691,10914,000
1.35 %		1,022,057
98.65 %		200
Ratification of the appointment of Mrs. Yi (Kathy) Xu as director by way of cooptation
(Resolution 4) 		112,386,91556,933,262112,312,637
99.93 %		74,278
0.07%		949,686
Re-election of Mr. Tim Bradburn as director
(Resolution 5)		112,391,59556,933,262112,317,497
99.93 %		74,098
0.07 %		945,006
Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director
(Resolution 6)		113,336,60156,933,262112,317,497
99.10 %		1,019,104
0.90 %		0
Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director
(Resolution 7)		113,202,10156,933,262112,314,997
99.22 %		887,104
0.78 %		134,500
Re-election of Mrs. Yi (Kathy) Xu as director
(Resolution 8)		112,386,91556,933,262112,312,637
99.93 %		74,278
0.07 %		949,686
Re-election of Mr. Silviu Bursanescu as director
(Resolution 9)		113,202,10156,933,262112,312,817
99.21 %		889,284
0,79 %		134,500
Re-election of Mrs. Susanne Hermans as director
(Resolution 10)		113,204,60156,933,262112,314,544
99.21 %		890,057
0,79 %		132,000
Re-election of Mrs. Dorena Quinn as director
(Resolution 11)		113,204,60156,933,262112,312,817
99.21 %		891,784
0,79 %		132.000
Approval of the information referred to in article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code with respect to the compensations of the directors and officers and included in the corporate governance report
(Resolution 12)		113,333,90156,933,262112,314,344
99.10 %		1,019,557
0.90 %		2,700
Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2022 to the chairman of the board of directors
(Resolution 13)		112,394,21556,933,262112,314,344
99.93 %		79,871
0.07 %		942,386
Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2022 to the directeur général
(Resolution 14)		113,336,40156,933,262113,264,030
99.94 %		72,371
0.06 %		200
Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2022 to the directeur général délégué
(Resolution 15)		113,336,40156,933,262113,295,401
99.96 %		41,000
0.04 %		200
Compensation policy of the directors and officers
(Resolution 16)		113,336,40156,933,262113,295,401
99.96 %		41,000
0.04 %		200
Re-election of the statutory auditor (Resolution 17)113,326,72156,933,262112,345,715
99.13 %		981,006
0.87 %		9,880
Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities
(Resolution 18)		113,336,60156,933,262113,295,601
99.96 %		41,000
0.04 %		0

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. The existing royalty on Rosebel held by EURO will remain an obligation of IAMGOLD Corporation (« IAMGOLD »). The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned by Orea Mining Corp. The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bombore mine, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.38% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry Sophie Hallé
Directeur GénéralDirecteur Général Délégué
Tel: +1 450 677 0040Tél: +1 450 677 0040
Email: tbarry@euroressources.netEmail : shalle@euroressources.net

Attachment

  • PR 23-06EN 2023 06 01 Results of AGM held on May 17 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2f2a770-f6d0-4c9e-be69-709ead42303e)

