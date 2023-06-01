Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 7-9, 2023, in New York, New York.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: June 7, 2023

Time: 9:00 - 9:25 a.m. ET

Location: New York Marriott Marquis

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The Phase 2 REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The pivotal Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

Positive topline results from the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 study of JNJ-2113 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis became available in March 2023, with further details to be shared at the World Congress of Dermatology in early July 2023. Advancement of JNJ-2113 into a Phase 3 study, and meeting the primary endpoint in that study, would qualify Protagonist for milestone payments of $50 million and $115 million, respectively. In total, Protagonist remains eligible for up to $855 million in various milestone payments and tiered royalties based on worldwide net drug sales.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at protagonist-inc.com.

Contacts

Jami Taylor - j.taylor@ptgx-inc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758743/Protagonist-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-the-2023-Jefferies-Healthcare-Conference