Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.: Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends Solar Panel Technology Leadership Position

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced several product advances that are expected to extend the Company's panel technology leadership position. First, Maxeon disclosed a World-record module aperture efficiency measurement of 24.7% for a full scale Maxeon 7 panel, as confirmed by testing at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Secondly, the Company announced efficiency improvements to its existing Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) products, with 23% efficient Maxeon 6 panels now shipping into Europe, with installations already under way; and a 24% efficient version of the Company's Maxeon 3 panels available for shipment in Q4 2023.

Matt Dawson, Maxeon's Chief Technology Officer, said: "Accelerating Maxeon's technology innovation and deployment is a top priority for my team. We are delighted to demonstrate further improvements in our flagship IBC products, both at the leading edge with a world record 24.7% module efficiency as well as deeper into our existing product line with significant efficiency upgrades now available on our Maxeon 6 and Maxeon 3 panels. These breakthroughs speak to the ability of our technology team to build on our decades of IBC experience as we continue to re-establish new performance standards for the solar industry."

Bill Mulligan, Maxeon's CEO, added: "Our technology team continues to increase the performance of our IBC technology platform to efficiency levels that were not anticipated when we launched our first commercial products almost twenty years ago. Most importantly, these achievements are not one-off laboratory results but mainstream production technologies that increase customer value and extend our differentiation versus our competitors."

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a +35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

