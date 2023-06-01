Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - College of DuPage students will be able to obtain a nationally recognized certification to become 911 public safety telecommunicators through a new program launching this fall.

COD's new 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator certificate program exceeds the minimum requirements of the International Association of Emergency Dispatchers (IAED) curriculum. Students have the added advantage of the College's state-of-the-art Public Safety Telecommunicator Training Center, where they will be able to immediately practice concepts learned in the classroom.

"Many people want to help in the community and consider a career in EMS, fire or law enforcement, but during the training learn that the profession isn't for them," said Daniel Krakora, Interim EMS/Fire Science Manager. "Being a public safety telecommunicator, however, may be a perfect fit."

Students enrolled in the program are qualified for employment as emergency dispatchers after just eight weeks. Through the remainder of the program, students build on the knowledge they have acquired and complete their Emergency Medical Responder Training.

"The EMR course provides a true insight, knowledge and training of medical and traumatic injuries, making the student a very well-trained and educated public safety dispatcher, who would then be able to provide potentially life-saving directions over the phone and have a much clearer idea of what is going on in the field with the crews they are in communication with."

Additional certificate program courses include Introduction to Emergency Services, Biomedical Terminology, Fundamentals of Speech Communication and Principles of Fire Behavior and Combustion.

"Aside from the caller, EMS, fire and police personnel heavily rely on the information provided by the public safety telecommunicator," Krakora said. "These professionals truly make a difference for someone experiencing a bad day and can help save a life."

To learn more about the Public Safety Telecommunicator Certificate program, contact fire@cod.edu or (630) 942-3723.

