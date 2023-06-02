Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils May 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

Launches New AdvertiseCast 5x5 Podcast Referral Program

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its May 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories. Additionally, the Company launched a new AdvertiseCast 5x5 Podcast Referral Program designed to reward referrals for the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace.

AdvertiseCast's 5x5 Podcast Referral Program

The Advertisecast 5x5 Podcast Referral Program allows individuals to refer a podcaster to AdvertiseCast and earn a 5% commission on their revenue for the first five months for each successful referral. By leveraging their networks and advocating for AdvertiseCast's comprehensive advertising platform, including its Automatic Ads solution, anyone can generate additional income while supporting the growth of the podcasting industry.

"We believe in the power of word-of-mouth and the incredible influence our community holds as valued ambassadors," said Trevr Smithlin, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Publisher Relations at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "We've established AdvertiseCast as a trusted platform, connecting podcasters with reputable advertisers and enabling them to monetize their content effectively. With our new referral program, we're making it easy for our members to earn rewards while introducing others to the benefits of AdvertiseCast. It's a win-win for all."

To learn more about the AdvertiseCast referral program and start earning rewards, visit the official program page.

May 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of thousands of shows, including more than 225 exclusive podcasts.

Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast remarked, "Our podcast advertising rates are fueled by the dynamic interplay between the expanding listenership and the rising demand from advertisers. The diverse range of content is drawing in more brands that are recognizing the tremendous potential to forge intimate connections with listeners that's translating to a more memorable and effective ad experience."

For May 2023, the average CPM rate was $23.09 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is fairly stable compared to last month (April 2023 avg. CPM rate: $23.06) and has decreased year-over-year (May 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.71).

The three highest CPM categories in April based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $26

Education: $26

Business: $26

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Music, and History, which averaged around the high teens in May.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.comor investor.libsyn.comfor more Company information.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758821/Libsyn-Unveils-May-2023-Podcast-Advertising-Rates