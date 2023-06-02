Perfect365, Inc.: Perfect365 Works Magic With SoREAL AI App That Turns Photos Into Realistic, Artistic, and Fantastic Avatars

Users Can Create the Perfect Effects and Alter-Ego or Character for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Perfect365, Inc.® is introducing SoREAL AI, an exciting new addition to the Perfect365 suite, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create a variety of realistically and artistically detailed avatars and photographic effects from users' photos.

Astronaut, Future Fashion, Street Style, Warrior Princess, Female Cyborg, Hip Hop Cover, Gothic, Tattoo, International Supermodel, Dragon Mother, Retro, Jungle Adventure, Sci-fi, Male Cyborg, Lost Desert, Graffiti, and more.

"Like having an AI genie in your hand, SoREAL AI looks like magic, but it's actually capturing facial features to create a range of avatars that can look highly realistic or even animated," says Sean Mao, President, and CEO of Perfect365, Inc. "The SoREAL AI separates objects in photos so you can remove unwanted items, and selectively apply avatar and other filters and effects only to your face or the background to create the perfect look."

SoREAL AI joins the Perfect365 app suite, the Webby Award-Winning go-to photo app and video platform for celebrities and fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Using advanced face detection, digital graphing technology, and AI for the most accurate virtual makeup, effects, and feature placement possible, SoREAL AI features include:

AI Effects-magazine, cd cover, neon lights, love, movie posters, golden hour, Mother's Day, popular trends ?

Filters?-popular, blush and AI-recommended filters ?

Colors?-any color, any subject or background, white balance, saturation, vibrance

Details?-sharpen, fade, vintage, grainy?

Lights-any subject, any background, exposure, shadow, etc.?

Background-replace and adjustments

Blur?-focus, direction, intensity, styles, area selection

AI Makeup Looks-from natural to night out with quick adjustments

A world leader in photo, video, and AR tech, Perfect365's advanced solutions are embedded in over 1 billion mobile smartphones today.

SoREAL AI is a free app available now on iOS and Android. Premium features are available for subscription pricing.

About Perfect365

A world leader in photo, video, and augmented reality (AR) tech, Perfect365's advanced solutions are loved by celebrities and embedded in over 1 billion mobile smartphones today. The Webby Award-Winning Perfect365 Photo, Video, Studio Editor, Beauty, and SoREAL AI suite of makeup, beauty, hairstyles, and filter effects allow users to produce photo and video effects that would rival any professional studio. The Perfect365 suite has become the makeup and entertainment industries' fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to virtually "become" their favorite characters and try on looks from celebrities, beauty influencers, and popular productions like GSN's hit TV show Skin Wars, Universal's The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Sony's Pixels.

