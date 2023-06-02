New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Leading Australian loyalty platform, Points4Purpose Inc., is extending its innovative loyalty platform to the United States. This expansion will bring the power of their proven white-label cardlinked solution to the American market, enabling consumers to not only shop and save, but to transform their cashback into meaningful contributions to their favourite cause, thereby driving brand engagement and loyalty.





In celebration of its American debut, Points4Purpose has scheduled an official US Launch Reception for June 1st at the Australian Consul General, New York City. The reception, hosted in collaboration with industry influencer, The Wise Marketer, will feature a panel discussion centered around "Purpose to Profit - How to Grow Customer Lifetime Value in Challenging Times". A timely conversation for Corporations and NotForProfits at this time.

Points4Purpose CEO and Founder, Ivan Schwartz, affirms, "True purpose-driven business doesn't sacrifice earnings or market value, rather it facilitates an empowering consumer experience. Our platform allows customers to make a significant impact on issues they care about while fostering their loyalty, contributing to overall brand revenue growth and profitability."

As a part of their pioneering approach, Points4Purpose introduces CommunityRewards, a loyalty coalition program that integrates sustainable fundraising rewards that complement traditional charitable sources rather than replacing them.

The program simplifies the process of community impact by enabling members to shop with multiple retailers, giving them access to exclusive offers on products and services. Members can then donate their savings to their selected charity or community organization, which in turn could qualify them for a tax-refund. This initiative manifests a tripartite win: for customers, for charities, and for participating retailers.

Members of the business community and the media are cordially invited to the Points4Purpose US Launch Reception, either in person or virtually, for a deeper understanding of how consumers' choices are reshaping brand loyalty and their potential for lasting positive global impact. Ron Foster, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce ambassador, will also be speaking at the event.

The US Launch Reception details are as follows:

Doors open at 6 pm at the Australian Trade Commission - 150 E 42nd Street, NYC, NY, 10017, with announcements at 6:30 pm ET, followed by the panel discussion and closing remarks by 8:00 pm ET.

Registrations for in-person or virtual attendance are being managed by Humanitrix and can be made via the event page: ttps://events.humanitix.com/pointspurpose-us-launch-purpose-to-profit.

A limited number of in-person tickets are still available.

For those unable to attend the event but wishing to learn more, you can connect with Points4Purpose through https://points4purpose.com/contact

Panel participants include Phil Rubin, CEO Grey Space Matters; Heather Tuason, former head of the National Small Business Digital Product team at Capital One; Amy Aronoff Blumkin, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Meals on Wheels America and Ivan Schwartz, CEO Points4Purpose Inc.

About Points4Purpose:

Points4Purpose (P4P) is a trailblazer in the sphere of purpose-driven loyalty programs. Their approach aligns the purpose of brands with that of their customers to boost engagement and meet internal objectives. A pioneer in CardLink-enabled platforms, P4P believes in the power of partnerships for sustainable, measurable success. Originating from Australia, the company is now incorporated in the US and primed for international expansion.

Contact: Ivan Schwartz

Email: ivans@points4purpose.com.au

Website: https://points4purpose.com/

