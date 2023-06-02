Sunport Power Brings Its Latest Full Black Flexible PV Module Based On MBC2.0 Technology to SNEC 2023

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunport Power Corp., Ltd., a leading photovoltaics (PV) MWT technology researcher and PV products manufacturer, has announced the unveiling of its latest solar innovation, the full black PV Modules based on MBC2.0 technology, which debuted at SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, China from 24th May to 26th May. Metal Back Contact (MBC) 2.0 is an upgraded version of Sunport Power's MWT technology, which has already occupied a competitive position in both of domestic and European markets. This time, at booth W2-310, Sunport Power showcased the full MWT series products including reinforced flexible modules, full black modules, portable panels and customized flexible modules for various scenarios.

The new product launch at the exhibition started with an introduction given by Prof. Martin Green, Chief Scientist of Sunport Power, the Scientia Professor at the University of New South WalesFellow of Australian Academy of Science and Director of Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics. Prof. Martin Green introduced the company's MBC2.0 technology as a big breakthrough in PV technology since it minimizes shading in the front and maximizes exposure to sunlight by moving all electrical contacts to the back, thus, the conversion efficiency of the module is improved significantly.

"The MBC2.0 modules have a promising future worldwide definitely for its stronger performance, better stability and extraordinary appearance. It is Sunport Power's commitment to facilitate the global clean energy utilization through consistent technology innovation." summarized Dr. You Da, president of Sunport Power.

During 3 days' exhibition, what attracted mountains of visitors was not only the new product release but also the TUV and CQC certification authorization ceremony. The TUV and CQC certification achievement is an exciting news especially for German clients. "We can see that Sunport Power developed different PV products for different application conditions. We expect to see Sunport's reinforced lightweight flexible modules to be applied in more industrial and commercial rooftops and its hole added customization flexible modules to be hung on balconies and portable panels to appear in people's daily outdoor activities and etc." said one of Sunport Powers' European customers.

"We will bring our new MBC2.0 product and upgraded flexible module product to InterSolar Europe in Munich from 14th to 16th June. Welcome to visit us at booth A1-430 to have a further understanding of our MWT PV module products, which are certified and have access to vast regions around the world. And we have the ambition and ability to serve our customers well in broader solar application scenarios." said Xiaozhong Chen, vice president of Sunport Power.

About Sunport Power

Sunport Power was founded in 2012 in China and is committed to the R&D and manufacturing of MWT solar cells and modules. With more than 266,000 sqm total factory area, Sunport Power has more than 4GW solar cell capacity and 3GW solar module capacity. Product quality has been widely recognized by the global market.

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunport-power-brings-its-latest-full-black-flexible-pv-module-based-on-mbc2-0-technology-to-snec-2023--301840839.html