Das Instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument ARL0 DE000A30U9F9 AAREAL BANK AG Z.VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument ARL0 DE000A30U9F9 AAREAL BANK AG Z.VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument 6GQ1 CA91834X1087 VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument 6GQ1 CA91834X1087 VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument 123F DE000A2P4HL9 123FAHRSCHULE SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023The instrument 123F DE000A2P4HL9 123FAHRSCHULE SE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2023Das Instrument S58 CA81064L1067 SCOUT MINERALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument S58 CA81064L1067 SCOUT MINERALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument 9HH0 CA98561L2075 YELLOW STEM TECH INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument 9HH0 CA98561L2075 YELLOW STEM TECH INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument RPG KYG3042R1074 ENDURANCE RP LTD DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument RPG KYG3042R1074 ENDURANCE RP LTD DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument M5U KYG5966D1051 MEITU INC. DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument M5U KYG5966D1051 MEITU INC. DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023Das Instrument OSXM LU1446552496 OSS.G.M.-A.R.-C.U.ETF1CEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2023The instrument OSXM LU1446552496 OSS.G.M.-A.R.-C.U.ETF1CEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2023