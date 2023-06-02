Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations
At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.
Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division.
Richemont 'A' shares issued by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing (Reuters 'CFR.S' / Bloomberg 'CFR:SW' / ISIN CH0210483332). They and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks and the MSCI Switzerland IMI ESG Leaders Index. The 'A' shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing (Reuters 'CFRJ.J' / Bloomberg 'CFR:SJ' / ISIN CH0210483332).
Investor/analyst and media enquiries
Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director
James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive
Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com
