RICHEMONT'S 2023 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE



02-Jun-2023

To read the full announcement click here: Richemont Company Announcement For a printer-friendly version: Richemont Company Announcement PDF EN Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations



Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 12 May 2023, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Group's website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.



The report will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may be also obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/en/home/about-us/contact-us



In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Richemont 'A' shares issued by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing (Reuters 'CFR.S' / Bloomberg 'CFR:SW' / ISIN CH0210483332). They and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks and the MSCI Switzerland IMI ESG Leaders Index. The 'A' shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing (Reuters 'CFRJ.J' / Bloomberg 'CFR:SJ' / ISIN CH0210483332). Investor/analyst and media enquiries Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net ; richemont@teneo.com



