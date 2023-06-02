Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: A0LCUN | ISIN: BE0003851681
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2023 | 07:34
Aedifica NV/SA: Aedifica divests portfolio of 10 buildings in Finland

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding the divestment of a portfolio of 10 child day-care centres in Finland.

Attachments

  • Press release EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/934a4dfa-7ffa-4326-8e0b-c1e930b35da7)
  • Communiqué de presse FR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d46db7cd-8a66-4987-83dd-584c5796698b)
  • Persbericht NL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9048f28-38d9-44a1-b09b-642c1a2806eb)

