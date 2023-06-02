Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") announces that it has successfully implemented a reserved capital increase of €3 million, translating into 1,310,043 new ordinary shares, based on June 1st 2023 closing price of €2.29 per share, with Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a long-standing shareholder of MotorK. The additional funds raised through this transaction will be utilized to further bolster the company's external growth strategy.

The reserved capital increase represents a significant show of support for the Group's strategic vision by Lucerne. Lucerne's commitment to investing in the Group's growth initiatives reinforces its confidence in the potential and long-term strategy of MotorK.

Marco Marlia, Co-founder CEO of MotorK said: "We are delighted that Lucerne, as a prominent existing shareholder, has demonstrated its belief in our company's potential and strategic direction. Their commitment as an investor further establishes Lucerne as an anchor shareholder of MotorK, solidifying our collaboration and positioning us for future success".

About Lucerne Capital Management: Lucerne is an investment firm specializing in fundamental, bottom-up stock selection with a focus on European markets. The firm manages approximately $500 million in assets. Lucerne's expertise is a combination of four decades of experience in European equity research and a repeatable private equity investment style with tactical trading around value dislocations.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or https://investors.motork.io/home/default.aspx.

