ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2023 | 08:02
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

On 30 May 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,122 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 111.79p per share.

From 30 May 2023 to 1 June 2023, Mr. Flynn acquired 43,614 Shares at an average approximate price of 111.67p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMarc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares


GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
110.70p3,197
111.93p26,803
110.70p122

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

30,122

111.79p

e.

Date of the transaction30 May 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameKevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares


GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
110.70p1,764
111.97p19,000
111.99p17,600
109.87p5,250

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

43,614

111.67p

e.

Date of the transaction30 May 2023 and 1 June 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758830/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
