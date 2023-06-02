In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for North America in May. New York registered a new record on May 18th, when solar power met 20% of the state power demand, while Los Angeles and San Diego rooftops actually received less irradiance during May than New York's or Boston's.Solar plants and rooftops across the entire Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest regions received above-average irradiation during May than normal. Parts of Illinois, Ontario and New York received as much as 25% more than the May average, based on Solcast's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...