Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DATE: June 2, 2023

On 01.06.2023 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US USD 199,000,000 and EUR 218,500,000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 26 financial institutions from 13 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as SOFR + 4.25% and Euribor + 4.00%, respectively

