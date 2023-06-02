CBo Territoria: Closing of the block sale of 78 housing units to SHLMR / Action Logement in Beauséjour, And Handover of the new EPSMR ("Etablissement Public de Santé Mentale de La Réunion") facilities.

Press release

Closing of the block sale of 78 housing units to SHLMR / Action Logement in Beauséjour,

And

Handover of the new EPSMR ("Etablissement Public de Santé Mentale de La Réunion") facilities.

CBo Territoria annonces today the off-plan sale (VEFA) to SHLMR Action Logement group of the Jardin des Gardenias residence in Beauséjour Sainte-Marie, which includes 78 Intermediate Rental Housing units that will be promoted under their Dixit OI brand.

This sale falls within the scope of the memorandum of understanding agreed by both parties in 2019 and underlines SHLMR / Action Logement's belief in the appealing qualities of Beauséjour as a sustainable city in a tropical setting. In accordance with CBo Territoria's Impact Péi 2030 CSR plan, special attention has been given in the works contracts in terms of social inclusion within the site teams.

The "life-size" town is still growing, with 1,800 homes supplied to date and 200 under development.

CBo Territoria supplies the new EPSMR headquarters in the La Mare business district, where 200 enterprises are already established. The EPSMR, a CBo Territoria tenant for over two years and currently expanding its structure, has decided to anchor its presence in La Mare by acquiring 3,100 sq. m. (floor area) in this building featuring contemporary architecture and cutting-edge environmental standards in a tropical environment (LED lighting, air treatment system using heat recovery units, etc.).

Starting from September 2023, approximately 100 EPSMR employees will occupy these buildings, providing preventive care services, outpatient hospitalization, and aftercare to patients in the North health region.

The La Mare business district's appeal in terms of services (quality of life at work, numerous restaurants and services, inter-company crèche, various sporting activities, Lizine coworking and event spaces, direct proximity to the tertiary and commercial centers of the North, and easy access to the motorway) was one of the criteria considered by the EPSMR's General Management in selecting this site.

2023 financial calendar

Annual General Meeting: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

First half 2023 results: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (after trading hours)

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€300.6 million at the end of December, representing 81% of total assets in value at year-end 2022). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment "C" of the Gaïa-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

