Hong Kong Polytechnic University researchers have developed a binary organic solar cell (OSC) with a record power conversion efficiency of 19.31%. They invented a non-monotonic intermediate state manipulation strategy to lower the non-radiative recombination loss and boost efficiency.Research efforts in non-fullerene acceptor (NFA) materials have led to a tremendous improvement of power conversion efficiency (PCE) of OSCs in recent years, with 18.2% certified record on the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) efficiency chart. However, further advancements are needed in non-radiative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...