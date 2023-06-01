Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.



Net sales for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 17.1% to $182.9 million from $220.7 million in the first quarter ended April 30, 2022 (13 weeks). Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $18.4 million, or $0.96 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

At April 29, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $155.3 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $173.0 million at April 30, 2022. The decrease was driven by capital expenditures of $27.5 million over this time period, offset by $11.2 million provided by operating activities.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "Our first quarter operating results were in-line with our outlook and reflect the significant change in consumer purchasing behavior that has occurred in the U.S. over the past year. While the domestic demand environment and heightened promotional activity has put pressure on our full-price selling model, we remain confident that the strong connections we've forged with our customers through Zumiez's distinct brand culture, diverse and differentiated merchandise offering, and world class service have us well positioned for accelerated market share gains when we emerge from the current economic cycle. At the same time, we continue to expand our presence and evolve our capabilities in Europe and Australia and are encouraged by our momentum in these regions and the global foundation we are building for long-term, profitable growth."



May 2023 Sales

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 27, 2023 decreased 12.8% compared to the four-week period ended May 28, 2022. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 27, 2023 decreased 14.3% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending July 29, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $187 to $192 million. Loss per share is expected to be between $(0.63) to $(0.73).

The Company currently intends to open approximately 23 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 8 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 29, 2023 % of Sales April 30, 2022 % of Sales Net sales $ 182,887 100.0 % $ 220,686 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 133,529 73.0 % 148,312 67.2 % Gross profit 49,358 27.0 % 72,374 32.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,712 38.7 % 71,877 32.6 % Operating (loss) profit (21,354 ) -11.7 % 497 0.2 % Interest income, net 858 0.5 % 492 0.2 % Other (expense) income, net (541 ) -0.3 % 172 0.1 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes (21,037 ) -11.5 % 1,161 0.5 % (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2,655 ) -1.4 % 1,558 0.7 % Net loss $ (18,382 ) -10.1 % $ (397 ) -0.2 % Basic loss per share $ (0.96 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.96 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 19,197 19,533 Diluted 19,197 19,533





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) April 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 April 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,655 $ 81,503 $ 62,501 Marketable securities 88,684 91,986 110,452 Receivables 20,655 20,613 23,609 Inventories 147,871 134,824 141,883 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,755 11,252 10,348 Total current assets 336,620 340,178 348,793 Fixed assets, net 94,419 93,746 90,313 Operating lease right-of-use assets 216,091 222,240 240,052 Goodwill 56,925 56,566 55,325 Intangible assets, net 14,404 14,443 14,091 Deferred tax assets, net 11,034 8,205 7,910 Other long-term assets 12,005 12,525 11,630 Total long-term assets 404,878 407,725 419,321 Total assets $ 741,498 $ 747,903 $ 768,114 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 59,551 $ 40,379 $ 65,108 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 18,378 16,321 19,334 Operating lease liabilities 63,866 65,460 69,327 Other liabilities 19,298 23,649 24,528 Total current liabilities 161,093 145,809 178,297 Long-term operating lease liabilities 182,507 188,835 207,953 Other long-term liabilities 6,055 5,931 4,967 Total long-term liabilities 188,562 194,766 212,920 Total liabilities 349,655 340,575 391,217 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,782 shares issued and outstanding at April 29, 2023, 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023, and 19,459 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022 190,599 188,418 182,899 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,077 ) (19,793 ) (23,274 ) Retained earnings 220,321 238,703 217,272 Total shareholders' equity 391,843 407,328 376,897 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 741,498 $ 747,903 $ 768,114





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,382 ) $ (397 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 5,379 5,416 Noncash lease expense 16,313 16,495 Deferred taxes (2,912 ) 1,838 Stock-based compensation expense 1,906 1,700 Impairment of long-lived assets 312 - Other 375 (72 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,030 (4,172 ) Inventories (13,091 ) (14,580 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (925 ) (280 ) Trade accounts payable 18,868 9,672 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 2,087 (11,696 ) Income taxes payable (301 ) (4,987 ) Operating lease liabilities (18,609 ) (18,403 ) Other liabilities (4,929 ) (5,011 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,879 ) (24,477 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (5,438 ) (3,562 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,850 ) (1,914 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 5,571 64,041 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,717 ) 58,565 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 1,549 17,414 Payments on revolving credit facilities (1,549 ) (17,414 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 460 782 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (185 ) (407 ) Common stock repurchased - (87,860 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 275 (87,485 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (509 ) (1,497 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (14,830 ) (54,894 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,453 124,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 73,623 $ 69,158 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 536 $ 4,657 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 2,323 2,530





