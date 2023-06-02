Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A0MP6A | ISIN: JE00B1HNYF12 | Ticker-Symbol: DZX
Frankfurt
02.06.23
08:14 Uhr
0,018 Euro
+0,002
+12,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2023 | 03:18
46 Leser
Minera IRL Limited: Minera IRL Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

LIMA, Peru, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (the "Company") (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) announces the resignation of Mr. Carlos Ruiz de Castilla as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective as of today's date.

While the Company searches for a qualified candidate to fill the position on a permanent basis, Mr. Jorge Armas, the current Corporate and Finance Manager, has agreed to serve as interim CFO. Mr. Armas is a Certified Public Accountant who holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance with more than 30 years of accounting and audit experience in the mining and oil and gas sectors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Perez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Susan Gabbie
Manager, Communications
+51 1 418 - 1230

Pedro Valdez
Head of Investor Relations
+51 1 418 - 1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
