MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $280 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant currency basis

Elastic Cloud revenue was $112 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year, or 30% on a constant currency basis

GAAP operating loss was $40 million; GAAP operating margin was -14%

Non-GAAP operating income was $24 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 9%

GAAP net loss per share was $0.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.22

Operating cash flow was $28 million with adjusted free cash flow of $26 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $915 million as of April 30, 2023

Full Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $1.069 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year, or 28% on a constant currency basis

Elastic Cloud revenue was $424 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year, or 44% on a constant currency basis

GAAP operating loss was $219 million; GAAP operating margin was -21%

Non-GAAP operating income was $46 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 4%

GAAP net loss per share was $2.47; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.25

Operating cash flow was $36 million with adjusted free cash flow of $57 million

" In Q4, total revenue grew 19% year-over-year in constant currency and we once again managed the business with discipline to deliver stronger than expected non-GAAP operating margin," said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. " I am proud of how our team executed as we continued to focus on helping customers drive better business outcomes in the current business climate. We believe our platform capabilities play to our strengths as customers look to consolidate vendors without sacrificing innovation and we are confident about the opportunity ahead of us, especially in the area of generative AI."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics

Total subscription customer count was approximately 20,200 compared to approximately 19,900 in Q3 FY23, and over 18,600 in Q4 FY22

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 1,160 compared to over 1,110 in Q3 FY23, and over 960 in Q4 FY22

Net Expansion Rate was approximately 117%

Product Innovations and Updates

Announced the Elasticsearch Relevance Engine, powered by built-in vector search and transformer models, designed specifically to bring the power of AI innovation to proprietary enterprise data

Expanded capabilities for Elastic Security including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for AWS, container workload security, and cloud vulnerability management to deliver a comprehensive security analytics solution that includes complete Cloud Native Application Protection for AWS

Contributed Elastic Common Schema (ECS) to OpenTelemetry, the second highest velocity project in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, and committed to joint development of a common schema

Launched the beta of a new Service Level Objective, or SLO, monitoring capabilities in Elastic Observability, which lets customers measure and monitor service quality

Other Business Highlights

Expanded strategic collaboration with AWS to accelerate integrated go-to-market activities and streamline migration of on-premises workloads to Elastic Cloud on AWS, and achieved AWS Security Competency

Sponsored Microsoft Build as a Premium Plus sponsor, where we announced integrations with Azure OpenAI Services as part of our Elasticsearch Relevance Engine announcement

Recognized by Comparably as a Best Company in: Company Outlook, Global Culture, Sales Team, and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending July 31, 2023):

Total revenue is expected to be between $283 million and $286 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (14% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5.6% and 6.0%

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.10 and $0.12, assuming between 100.5 million and 101.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

For fiscal 2024 (ending April 30, 2024):

Total revenue is expected to be between $1.238 billion and $1.250 billion, representing 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (16% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 9.7% and 10.3%

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.94 and $1.06, assuming between 102.0 million and 104.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

The guidance assumes, among others, the following exchange rates: 1 Euro = 1.076 US Dollars; and 1 Great British Pound = 1.237 US Dollars.

See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. We present historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled " Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures for operating margin and net loss per share is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic's executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic's Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. A presentation containing financial and operating information will be available at the same website. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it's the answers, not just the data. The Elasticsearch platform enables anyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024, our expectations regarding demand for our products and solutions, our assessments of the strength of our solutions and products, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, assessments of customers' reasons for selecting our solutions and products, and expected market opportunities, especially in the area of generative AI. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings (including innovations around artificial intelligence use cases); customer acceptance and purchase of our new and existing offerings and the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our ability to realize value from investments in the business; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the uncertain macroeconomic environment and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses and spending priorities of our customers and partners; bank failures; the impact of uncertainties related to the current U.S. debt ceiling; the impact of our licensing model on the use and adoption of our software; the impact of our pricing model strategies on our business; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the uncertain inflation and interest rate environment on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and expand in new and existing markets, and our ability to forecast customer retention and expansion; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Any additional or unforeseen effect from the uncertain macroeconomic environment or ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the differences between GAAP financial measures and the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Reconciliations of historical GAAP financial measures to their respective historical non-GAAP financial measures are included below. In relation to constant currency non-GAAP financial measures, the only reconciling item between GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures is the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Further details on how we calculate such effects can be found in the definition of "Constant Currency" below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring and other related charges. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

We define non-GAAP earnings per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and other related charges, one-time litigation settlements, and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP earnings per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for cash paid for interest less cash used for investing activities for purchases of property and equipment, and capitalized internal-use software costs. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenue. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Subscription $ 256,124 $ 221,714 $ 984,762 $ 798,770 Services 23,817 17,641 84,227 63,604 Total revenue 279,941 239,355 1,068,989 862,374 Cost of revenue Subscription 54,508 50,865 219,306 178,204 Services 19,174 16,499 77,320 53,990 Total cost of revenue 73,682 67,364 296,626 232,194 Gross profit 206,259 171,991 772,363 630,180 Operating expenses Research and development 81,765 78,867 313,454 273,761 Sales and marketing 123,635 118,603 503,537 406,658 General and administrative 39,523 34,143 143,247 123,441 Restructuring and other related charges 1,492 - 31,297 - Total operating expenses 246,415 231,613 991,535 803,860 Operating loss (40,156 ) (59,622 ) (219,172 ) (173,680 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (6,284 ) (6,389 ) (25,159 ) (20,716 ) Other income (expense), net 6,680 (2,884 ) 27,454 (3,393 ) Loss before income taxes (39,760 ) (68,895 ) (216,877 ) (197,789 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,971 (3,285 ) 19,284 6,059 Net loss $ (46,731 ) $ (65,610 ) $ (236,161 ) $ (203,848 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (2.20 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 96,978,043 93,806,902 95,729,844 92,547,145

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) As of

April 30, 2023 As of

April 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 644,167 $ 860,949 Restricted cash 2,473 2,688 Marketable securities 271,041 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,409 and $2,700 as of April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively 260,919 215,228 Deferred contract acquisition costs 55,813 43,628 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,867 41,215 Total current assets 1,274,280 1,163,708 Property and equipment, net 5,092 7,207 Goodwill 303,642 303,906 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,997 25,437 Intangible assets, net 29,104 45,800 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 95,879 74,419 Deferred tax assets 7,412 5,811 Other assets 8,076 16,643 Total assets $ 1,743,482 $ 1,642,931 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,151 $ 28,403 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 63,532 53,930 Accrued compensation and benefits 76,483 68,002 Operating lease liabilities 12,749 11,219 Deferred revenue 528,704 431,776 Total current liabilities 716,619 593,330 Deferred revenue, non-current 34,248 33,518 Long-term debt, net 567,543 566,520 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 13,942 16,482 Other liabilities, non-current 12,233 17,648 Total liabilities 1,344,585 1,227,498 Shareholders' equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2022 - - Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 97,366,947 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and 94,174,914 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022 1,024 990 Treasury stock (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,471,584 1,250,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,015 ) (18,130 ) Accumulated deficit (1,053,327 ) (817,166 ) Total shareholders' equity 398,897 415,433 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,743,482 $ 1,642,931

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (46,731 ) $ (65,610 ) $ (236,161 ) $ (203,848 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,758 5,170 20,233 19,728 Amortization of discounts or premiums on marketable securities (772 ) - (772 ) - Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 17,405 17,365 68,900 60,738 Amortization of debt issuance costs 260 249 1,023 803 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,526 2,377 10,880 8,636 Asset impairment charges - - 6,242 - Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 55,413 43,641 204,039 140,612 Deferred income taxes (2,075 ) (2,211 ) (2,007 ) (2,430 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (3,647 ) 277 (1,386 ) 1,984 Other (23 ) - 44 98 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (60,403 ) (71,988 ) (46,353 ) (62,187 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (33,833 ) (35,521 ) (102,017 ) (96,755 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,348 ) (777 ) 1,323 (3,427 ) Other assets 1,419 1,628 8,525 825 Accounts payable 5,793 6,584 6,304 21,036 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,582 9,653 4,310 27,192 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,485 13,089 8,324 17,775 Operating lease liabilities (3,001 ) (2,450 ) (11,405 ) (8,888 ) Deferred revenue 77,747 75,474 95,616 83,780 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,555 (3,050 ) 35,662 5,672 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,665 ) (1,498 ) (2,684 ) (2,485 ) Purchases of marketable securities (270,268 ) - (270,268 ) - Capitalization of internal-use software - (705 ) - (4,932 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - (119,854 ) Net cash used in investing activities (271,933 ) (2,203 ) (272,952 ) (127,271 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt - - - 575,000 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 5,237 8,870 17,471 36,410 Payments of debt issuance costs - - - (9,283 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,237 8,870 17,471 602,127 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,736 (8,271 ) 2,822 (20,599 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (233,405 ) (4,654 ) (216,997 ) 459,929 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 880,045 868,291 863,637 403,708 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 646,640 $ 863,637 $ 646,640 $ 863,637

Elastic N.V. Revenue by Type (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Amount % of Total Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 112,344 40 % $ 87,652 37 % $ 424,053 40 % $ 298,615 35 % Other subscription 143,780 51 % 134,062 56 % 560,709 52 % 500,155 58 % Total subscription 256,124 91 % 221,714 93 % 984,762 92 % 798,770 93 % Services 23,817 9 % 17,641 7 % 84,227 8 % 63,604 7 % Total revenue $ 279,941 100 % $ 239,355 100 % $ 1,068,989 100 % $ 862,374 100 %

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Supplementary Information (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months

Ended

April 30, 2023 % Change

Year Over

Year % Change

Year Over Year

Excluding

Currency Changes % Change

Quarter

Over

Quarter % Change

Quarter Over

Quarter Excluding

Currency Changes Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 112,344 28 % 30 % 1 % 1 % Other subscription $ 143,780 7 % 10 % (1 )% (2 )% Total subscription $ 256,124 16 % 18 % - % (1 )% Total revenue $ 279,941 17 % 19 % 2 % 1 % Total deferred revenue $ 562,952 21 % 21 % 16 % 16 % Total remaining performance obligations $ 1,102,965 18 % 17 % 11 % 10 % Years Ended

April 30, 2023 % Change

Year Over

Year % Change

Year Over Year

Excluding

Currency Changes Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 424,053 42 % 44 % Other subscription $ 560,709 12 % 17 % Total subscription $ 984,762 23 % 27 % Total revenue $ 1,068,989 24 % 28 %

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27,555 $ (3,050 ) $ 35,662 $ 5,672 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,665 ) (1,498 ) (2,684 ) (2,485 ) Less: Capitalization of internal-use software - (705 ) - (4,932 ) Add: Interest paid on long-term debt - - 23,719 12,452 Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 25,890 $ (5,253 ) $ 56,697 $ 10,707 Net cash used in investing activities $ (271,933 ) $ (2,203 ) $ (272,952 ) $ (127,271 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 5,237 $ 8,870 $ 17,471 $ 602,127 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) 10 % (1 )% 3 % 1 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) (1 )% (1 )% - % - % Less: Capitalization of internal-use software (as a percentage of total revenue) - % - % - % (1 )% Add: Interest paid on long-term debt (as a percentage of total revenue) - % - % 2 % 1 % Adjusted free cash flow margin 9 % (2 )% 5 % 1 % (1) Adjusted free cash flow includes $4.8 million and $22.8 million of cash paid for restructuring and other charges during the three months and year ended April 30, 2023.

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 206,259 $ 171,991 $ 772,363 $ 630,180 Stock-based compensation expense 4,324 3,976 17,743 14,831 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 140 328 845 1,393 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,879 2,947 11,781 10,503 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 213,602 $ 179,242 $ 802,732 $ 656,907 Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin 73.7 % 71.9 % 72.3 % 73.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.7 % 1.7 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 76.3 % 74.9 % 75.1 % 76.2 % Operating Income Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (40,156 ) $ (59,622 ) $ (219,172 ) $ (173,680 ) Stock-based compensation expense 55,413 43,641 204,039 141,194 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2,252 1,327 7,133 9,961 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,071 4,139 16,668 15,783 Acquisition-related expenses 878 2,633 5,978 7,632 Restructuring and other related charges 1,492 - 31,297 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 23,950 $ (7,882 ) $ 45,943 $ 890 Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin (14.3 )% (24.9 )% (20.5 )% (20.1 )% Stock-based compensation expense 19.8 % 18.2 % 19.1 % 16.4 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 1.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.8 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.3 % 1.1 % 0.6 % 0.9 % Restructuring and other related charges 0.5 % - % 2.9 % - % Non-GAAP operating margin 8.6 % (3.3 )% 4.3 % 0.1 % Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (46,731 ) $ (65,610 ) $ (236,161 ) $ (203,848 ) Stock-based compensation expense 55,413 43,641 204,039 141,194 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2,252 1,327 7,133 9,961 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,071 4,139 16,668 15,783 Acquisition-related expenses 878 2,633 5,978 7,632 Restructuring and other related charges 1,492 - 31,297 - Litigation settlement (250 ) - (10,400 ) - Income tax(2) 4,770 (817 ) 6,699 (1,496 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 21,895 $ (14,687 ) $ 25,253 $ (30,774 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic(1) $ 0.23 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.33 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted(1) $ 0.22 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 96,978,043 93,806,902 95,729,844 92,547,145 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 100,076,763 93,806,902 99,273,692 92,547,145 (1) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings (loss) per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (2) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as other significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue reconciliation: GAAP subscription $ 54,508 $ 50,559 $ 219,306 $ 176,656 Stock-based compensation expense (1,956 ) (2,106 ) (8,308 ) (8,368 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (41 ) (207 ) (422 ) (681 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2,879 ) (2,641 ) (11,781 ) (8,955 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 49,632 $ 45,605 $ 198,795 $ 158,652 GAAP services $ 19,174 $ 16,499 $ 77,320 $ 53,990 Stock-based compensation expense (2,368 ) (1,870 ) (9,435 ) (6,463 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (99 ) (121 ) (423 ) (712 ) Non-GAAP services $ 16,707 $ 14,508 $ 67,462 $ 46,815 Operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expense $ 81,765 $ 78,867 $ 313,454 $ 273,761 Stock-based compensation expense (21,792 ) (18,127 ) (80,170 ) (59,911 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (616 ) (400 ) (2,458 ) (3,316 ) Acquisition-related expenses (841 ) (2,409 ) (5,875 ) (6,104 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 58,516 $ 57,931 $ 224,951 $ 204,430 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 123,635 $ 118,603 $ 503,537 $ 406,658 Stock-based compensation expense (18,187 ) (15,000 ) (68,943 ) (45,798 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (592 ) (413 ) (2,420 ) (4,287 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,192 ) (1,192 ) (4,887 ) (5,280 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 103,664 $ 101,998 $ 427,287 $ 351,293 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 39,523 $ 34,143 $ 143,247 $ 123,441 Stock-based compensation expense (11,110 ) (6,538 ) (37,183 ) (20,654 ) Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (904 ) (186 ) (1,410 ) (965 ) Acquisition-related expenses (37 ) (224 ) (103 ) (1,528 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 27,472 $ 27,195 $ 104,551 $ 100,294

