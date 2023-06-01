VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased with our solid start to the year, delivering strong financial performance and continued momentum. Our results reflect the strength of our guest relationships, our innovative products and how our brand resonates across the globe. This year we celebrate our 25th anniversary, and our community-based model remains one of our biggest competitive advantages. We are excited for the future and remain on track to deliver on our Power of Three ×2 growth plan."

For the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Net revenue increased 24% to $2.0 billion, or increased 27% on a constant dollar basis. Net revenue increased 17% in North America, and increased 60% internationally.

Total comparable sales increased 14%, or 17% on a constant dollar basis. Comparable store sales increased 13%, or 16% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 16%, or 18% on a constant dollar basis.

Direct to consumer net revenue represented 42% of total net revenue compared to 45% for the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit increased 32% to $1.2 billion and gross margin increased 360 basis points to 57.5%.

Income from operations increased 54% to $401.4 million.

Operating margin increased 400 basis points to 20.1%.

Income tax expense increased 69% to $119.0 million. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 29.1% compared to 27.0% for the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.28 compared to $1.48 in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of its own common stock at an average price of $336.37 per share for a cost of $98.1 million.

The Company opened seven net new company-operated stores during the first quarter, ending with 662 stores.

Meghan Frank, Chief Financial Officer, stated: "Our Q1 results were strong as guests responded well to our product offering in all our markets across the globe. A meaningful acceleration in our China sales trend, coupled with lower air freight, contributed to our better than planned financial performance. We are pleased with our momentum heading into the second quarter and for the full year as reflected in our revised outlook for FY23."

Balance sheet highlights

The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with $950.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $393.5 million.

Inventories at the end of the first quarter of 2023 increased 24% to $1.6 billion compared to $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $2.140 billion to $2.170 billion, representing growth of approximately 15%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.47 to $2.52 for the quarter. This guidance assumes a 30% tax rate.

For 2023, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $9.440 billion to $9.510 billion, representing growth of approximately 17%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $11.74 to $11.94 for the year. This guidance assumes a 30% tax rate.

The guidance does not reflect potential future repurchases of the Company's shares.

The guidance and outlook forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and does not incorporate future unknown impacts, including macroeconomic trends. The Company undertakes no duty to update or to continue to provide information with respect to any forward-looking statements or risk factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those stated below.

Power of Three ×2

The Company's Power of Three ×2 growth plan calls for a doubling of the business from 2021 net revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion by 2026. The key pillars of the plan are product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion and the growth strategy includes a plan to double men's, double direct to consumer, and quadruple international net revenue relative to 2021.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant dollar changes are non-GAAP financial measures. A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign currency exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign currency exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. The Company provides constant dollar changes in its results to help investors understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management uses these constant currency metrics internally when reviewing and assessing financial performance.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

lululemon athletica inc.

The fiscal year ending January 28, 2024 is referred to as "2023", the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 is referred to as "2022".

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts

First Quarter 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 2,000,792 $ 1,613,463 Costs of goods sold 849,987 743,070 Gross profit 1,150,805 870,393 As a percent of net revenue 57.5 % 53.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 747,513 607,851 As a percent of net revenue 37.4 % 37.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,878 2,195 Income from operations 401,414 260,347 As a percent of net revenue 20.1 % 16.1 % Other income (expense), net 8,025 (22 ) Income before income tax expense 409,439 260,325 Income tax expense 119,034 70,327 Net income $ 290,405 $ 189,998 Basic earnings per share $ 2.28 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.28 $ 1.48 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 127,246 128,077 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 127,621 128,541

lululemon athletica inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands

April 30, 2023 January 29, 2023 May 1, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 950,607 $ 1,154,867 $ 649,016 Inventories 1,580,313 1,447,367 1,275,040 Prepaid and receivable income taxes 182,393 185,641 116,281 Other current assets 339,989 371,578 262,903 Total current assets 3,053,302 3,159,453 2,303,240 Property and equipment, net 1,312,793 1,269,614 974,784 Right-of-use lease assets 993,471 969,419 819,998 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 44,123 46,105 455,940 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 167,855 162,447 143,250 Total assets $ 5,571,544 $ 5,607,038 $ 4,697,212 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 287,464 $ 172,732 $ 308,086 Accrued liabilities and other 342,751 399,223 362,938 Accrued compensation and related expenses 125,053 248,167 119,482 Current lease liabilities 210,506 207,972 178,273 Current income taxes payable 30,213 174,221 22,279 Unredeemed gift card liability 223,970 251,478 183,910 Other current liabilities 36,814 38,405 31,923 Total current liabilities 1,256,771 1,492,198 1,206,891 Non-current lease liabilities 888,582 862,362 726,270 Non-current income taxes payable 28,555 28,555 28,555 Deferred income tax liability 54,533 55,084 53,061 Other non-current liabilities 23,027 20,040 14,385 Stockholders' equity 3,320,076 3,148,799 2,668,050 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,571,544 $ 5,607,038 $ 4,697,212

lululemon athletica inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands

First Quarter 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 290,405 $ 189,998 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (244,902 ) (433,254 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 45,503 (243,256 ) Net cash used in investing activities (138,219 ) (101,328 ) Net cash used in financing activities (115,399 ) (259,560 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 3,855 (6,711 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (204,260 ) (610,855 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,154,867 1,259,871 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 950,607 $ 649,016

lululemon athletica inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

Constant dollar changes in net revenue, total comparable sales, comparable store sales, and direct to consumer net revenue

The below changes show the change for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net Revenue Total Comparable Sales(1),(2) Comparable Store Sales(2) Direct to Consumer Net Revenue Change 24 % 14 % 13 % 16 % Adjustments due to foreign currency exchange rate changes 3 3 3 2 Change in constant dollars 27 % 17 % 16 % 18 %

__________ (1) Total comparable sales includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer net revenue. (2) Comparable store sales reflects net revenue from company-operated stores that have been open for at least 12 full fiscal months, or open for at least 12 full fiscal months after being significantly expanded. Comparable store sales exclude sales from stores which have been temporarily relocated for renovations or have been temporarily closed.

lululemon athletica inc.

Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage(1)

Square Footage Expressed in Thousands

Number of Stores Open at the Beginning of the Quarter Number of Stores Opened During the Quarter Number of Stores Closed During the Quarter Number of Stores Open at the End of the Quarter 2nd Quarter 2022 579 22 1 600 3rd Quarter 2022 600 25 2 623 4th Quarter 2022 623 34 2 655 1st Quarter 2023 655 10 3 662 Total Gross Square Feet at the Beginning of the Quarter Gross Square Feet Added During the Quarter(2) Gross Square Feet Lost During the Quarter(2) Total Gross Square Feet at the End of the Quarter 2nd Quarter 2022 2,155 105 2 2,258 3rd Quarter 2022 2,258 139 7 2,390 4th Quarter 2022 2,390 189 4 2,575 1st Quarter 2023 2,575 64 7 2,632

__________ (1) Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements. (2) Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter.

