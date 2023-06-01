IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 29, 2023.

"We believe the highly uncertain and inflationary economic environment continues to have a detrimental impact on our pre-teen, teen, and young adult customer demographic," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we believe our product assortments are trend right, the impact of inflation and potential recessionary concerns remain a risk to our business over the near term."

Operating Results Overview

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operating Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 29, 2023 versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2022.

Total net sales were $123.6 million, a decrease of $22.1 million or 15.2%, compared to $145.8 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 17.5%. Net sales from physical stores were $97.8 million, a decrease of $19.7 million or 16.7%, compared to $117.5 million last year with a comparable store net sales decrease of 19.7%. Net sales from physical stores represented 79.1% of total net sales compared to 80.6% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the first quarter with 248 total stores compared to 241 total stores at the end of the first quarter last year. Net sales from e-com were $25.8 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 8.7%, compared to $28.3 million last year. E-com net sales represented 20.9% of total net sales compared to 19.4% of total net sales last year.

Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $25.9 million, or 21.0% of net sales, compared to $43.8 million, or 30.1% of net sales, last year. Buying, distribution, and occupancy costs deleveraged by 620 basis points and increased by $2.4 million collectively, largely due to occupancy costs, as a result of operating 7 net additional stores. Product margins declined by 290 basis points primarily due to increased markdowns utilized to manage inventory levels.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $43.2 million, or 34.9% of net sales, compared to $42.7 million, or 29.3% of net sales, last year. The $0.5 million increase in SG&A was primarily due to increases in corporate payroll, due to the impact of wage inflation, software as a service and recruiting expenses. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.8 million reduction in store payroll and related benefits, despite operating 7 net additional stores and absorbing an average 8% hourly wage rate increase, compared to last year.

Operating loss was $(17.3) million, or (14.0)% of net sales, compared to operating income of $1.1 million, or 0.8% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.

Other income was $1.1 million compared to break-even last year, primarily due to earning significantly higher rates of return on our marketable securities compared to last year.

Income tax benefit was $(4.2) million, or 26.1% of pre-tax loss, compared to income tax expense of $0.3 million, or 26.9% of pre-tax income, last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily attributable to a decrease in pre-tax income.

Net loss was $(12.0) million, or $(0.40) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, last year. Weighted average shares were 29.8 million this year compared to 31.0 million diluted shares last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of April 29, 2023, the Company had $93.4 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt outstanding compared to $111.0 million and no debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter last year. Since the end of last year's first quarter, the Company repurchased 366,297 shares of its common stock for a total of $2.7 million pursuant to its stock repurchase program, which expired on March 14, 2023.

The Company ended the first quarter with inventories at cost up 1.6% per square foot while unit inventories were down 5.8% per square foot compared to last year.

Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the first quarter were $4.3 million this year compared to $2.6 million last year. For fiscal 2023 as a whole, the Company expects its total capital expenditures to be approximately $15 million, inclusive of 7 new stores and upgrades to certain distribution and information technology systems.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Outlook

Total comparable net sales through May 30, 2023, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 11.5% relative to the comparable period last year. Based on current and historical trends, the Company currently estimates that its fiscal 2023 second quarter net sales will be in the range of approximately $148 million to $158 million, translating to an estimated comparable net sales decrease of approximately 10% to 15% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to last year. The Company currently estimates its SG&A expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of approximately $49 million to $50 million, pre-tax loss to be in the range of approximately $(5) million to $(11) million, and estimated income tax rate to be approximately 26%. The Company currently expects its loss per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $(0.13) to $(0.27) based on estimated weighted average shares of approximately 29.9 million. The Company expects to have 248 stores open at the end of the second quarter, a net increase of six stores from the end of last year's second quarter.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 248 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding our current operating expectations in light of historical results, the impacts of inflation and potential recession on us and our customers, including on our future financial condition or operating results, expectations regarding customer traffic, our supply chain, our ability to properly manage our inventory levels, and any other statements about our future cash position, financial flexibility, expectations, plans, intentions, beliefs or prospects expressed by management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the impact of inflation on consumer behavior and our business and operations, supply chain difficulties, and our ability to respond thereto, our ability to respond to changing customer preferences and trends, attract customer traffic at our stores and online, execute our growth and long-term strategies, expand into new markets, grow our e-commerce business, effectively manage our inventory and costs, effectively compete with other retailers, attract talented employees, enhance awareness of our brand and brand image, general consumer spending patterns and levels, the markets generally, our ability to satisfy our financial obligations, including under our credit facility and our leases, and other factors that are detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.tillys.com under the heading "Investor Relations". Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K.

Tilly's, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (unaudited) April 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 April 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,686 $ 73,526 $ 59,954 Marketable securities 49,695 39,753 50,997 Receivables 12,973 9,240 8,209 Merchandise inventories 77,182 62,117 74,112 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,332 17,762 14,769 Total current assets 192,868 202,398 208,041 Operating lease assets 216,385 212,845 218,163 Property and equipment, net 49,438 50,635 46,606 Deferred tax assets 12,728 8,497 11,594 Other assets 1,765 1,377 1,253 TOTAL ASSETS $ 473,184 $ 475,752 $ 485,657 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,730 $ 15,956 $ 27,193 Accrued expenses 14,253 15,889 16,741 Deferred revenue 14,792 16,103 15,150 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,056 8,183 8,707 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 49,567 48,864 51,237 Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party 2,908 2,839 2,483 Other liabilities 446 470 674 Total current liabilities 115,752 108,304 122,185 Long-term liabilities: Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 169,791 167,913 174,301 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party 21,633 22,388 20,364 Other liabilities 487 349 872 Total long-term liabilities 191,911 190,650 195,537 Total liabilities 307,663 298,954 317,722 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (Class A) 23 23 23 Common stock (Class B) 7 7 7 Preferred stock - - - Additional paid-in capital 170,608 170,033 167,512 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (5,438 ) 6,530 391 Accumulated other comprehensive income 321 205 2 Total stockholders' equity 165,521 176,798 167,935 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 473,184 $ 475,752 $ 485,657

Tilly's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 123,637 $ 145,775 Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 96,768 101,100 Rent expense, related party 931 860 Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 97,699 101,960 Gross profit 25,938 43,815 Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,066 42,574 Rent expense, related party 133 133 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 43,199 42,707 Operating (loss) income (17,261 ) 1,108 Other income, net 1,064 4 (Loss) income before income taxes (16,197 ) 1,112 Income tax (benefit) expense (4,229 ) 299 Net (loss) income $ (11,968 ) $ 813 Basic (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.40 ) $ 0.03 Diluted (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.40 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,798 30,762 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,798 31,046

Tilly's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (11,968 ) $ 813 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,214 3,508 Stock-based compensation expense 522 563 Impairment of assets 154 13 Loss on disposal of assets 16 43 Gain on sales and maturities of marketable securities (295 ) (26 ) Deferred income taxes (4,231 ) (150 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (3,683 ) (356 ) Merchandise inventories (15,065 ) (8,467 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,162 1,667 Accounts payable 8,765 (955 ) Accrued expenses 441 (2,357 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 873 (8,349 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,616 ) (1,361 ) Deferred revenue (1,311 ) (1,946 ) Other liabilities (173 ) (193 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,195 ) (17,553 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 15,081 51,028 Purchases of marketable securities (24,524 ) (4,967 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,255 ) (2,598 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,698 ) 43,463 Cash flows from financing activities Share repurchases related to share repurchase program - (8,177 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 53 20 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 53 (8,157 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (29,840 ) 17,753 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 73,526 42,201 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,686 $ 59,954

Tilly's, Inc. Store Count and Square Footage Store Count at Beginning of Quarter New Stores Opened During Quarter Stores Permanently Closed During Quarter Store Count at End of Quarter Total Gross Square Footage End of Quarter (in thousands) 2022 Q1 241 - - 241 1,764 2022 Q2 241 2 1 242 1,767 2022 Q3 242 5 - 247 1,800 2022 Q4 247 4 2 249 1,818 2023 Q1 249 1 2 248 1,809

