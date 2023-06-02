Datatech (Shenzhen)Technology Co., Ltd.: MOOSEE to Showcase Innovative ATOM BAR 8000 at the World Vape Show in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOOSEE, a leading vape brand from China, is excited to announce its participation in the World Vape Show, taking place from June 21-23, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE. MOOSEE invites all vape enthusiasts, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors to visit Booth No. 1200, where they will showcase their latest innovative product, the ATOM BAR 8000.

"We are thrilled to be joining the World Vape Show and introducing our latest product, ATOM BAR 8000, to the international market. As a brand, MOOSEE is committed to providing high-quality, natural-based taste and healthier vaping options to vapers around the world. We hope to use this opportunity to connect with global partners and work together to make a better life for all," said Lily, Sales Director of MOOSEE.

The ATOM BAR 8000 is a game-changing fruit flavor electronic cigarette that offers a superior vaping experience with its unique design and features. Unlike most disposable vapes, the ATOM BAR 8000 boasts a generous 15mL e-Juice capacity and is powered by a 550mAh integrated rechargeable battery, providing up to 8000 puffs to maximize users' enjoyment. Its stylish, ergonomic capsule appearance is not only visually appealing but also comfortable to hold.

Equipped with a long-lasting mesh coil, the ATOM BAR 8000 delivers consistent flavor-boosting and satisfying throat hits, ensuring the same great taste from the first puff to the last. The device's rechargeable battery and Type-C port make it an economical choice for vapers looking for a high-quality, sustainable option.

The World Vape Show, which debuted in September 2021, has quickly become the fastest-growing vape event worldwide, with expos in the UK, UAE, South America, and Asia. This prestigious event offers global manufacturers and suppliers a valuable opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of international retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and consumers.

Since its establishment, MOOSEE has been committed to delivering superior, natural-based vaping experiences to customers across 30 countries and regions spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. With an unwavering emphasis on "quality first" and a dedication to continuous innovation, MOOSEE has already accomplished a number of projects, providing the global vaping community with cutting-edge technology and exceptional devices.

With the vape and e-cigarette industry projected to be worth $182.64 billion by 2030, the World Vape Show is the perfect platform for MOOSEE to present its innovative ATOM BAR 8000 and solidify its position as a leader in the market. Don't miss the chance to experience the ATOM BAR 8000 and meet the MOOSEE team at Booth No. 1200 during the World Vape Show from June 21-23, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Learn firsthand how MOOSEE is revolutionizing the vaping industry with its commitment to quality, innovation, and user satisfaction.

About MOOSEE

MOOSEE is a brand of vaping devices from DATATECH, a professional electronic cigarette product research and development and brand operation company. Founded in 2020, MOOSEE is dedicated to developing, producing, and selling high-quality e-cigarettes for vapers worldwide. With a commitment to natural-based taste, innovation, and quality first, MOOSEE has completed 120 projects in partnership with 30 countries and regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.

