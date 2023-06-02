The country has added 15 GW of new PV capacity since January 2022. In 2023 alone, it deployed 4.4 GW of new solar power, of which 3.15 GW comes from distributed generation and 1,24 GW from utility scale PV.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil reached 30 GW of installed solar power, according to new data from the country's energy regulator Aneel. Of this capacity, around 15 GW was deployed in the last 17 months. In the first five months of 2023, Brazilian developers deployed around 4.39 of new PV capacity, of which 3.1 GW comes from distributed generation systems operating under the country's net metering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...