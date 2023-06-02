Vonovia SE 4.88% JochenGehlert (ERS2018): Heute wurde die Position geschlossen in: Vonovia + 4,07 % Ertrag (02.06. 08:42) >> mehr comments zu Vonovia SE: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/vonovia_se Nvidia 1.28% DavidePecorari (MRKTLDRS): The case for the total unpredictability of the financial markets: the 2023 lesson This year has been marked by an interesting phenomenon in the financial markets, where the expectations set by many financial analysts at the beginning of the year have been challenged. Specifically, there was a prevailing sentiment among analysts that small/mid-cap and value stocks would have delivered exceptional performance throughout the year and the years to come, due to their attractive valuations in the monetary contest of high interest rates. The ...

