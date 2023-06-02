NGK Insulators has switched on 1 MW/5.8 MWh of NAS batteries under a demonstration project to assess the performance of stationary storage at a site operated by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).Japan's NGK Insulators has started operating four 250 kW/1.450 MWh sodium sulfur battery containers at a KEPCO testing site in Naju, South Korea. The ceramics manufacturer and storage provider says its flagship NAS battery systems will be used under a demonstration project for the comparison of performance of stationary storage batteries, the results of which will set performance standards for large-scale ...

