San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - LottieFiles has released its official plugin for Figma. The plugin allows users to create single or multiple-frame animations and import their private animation library to Figma. The fusion of these two technologies will allow teams to collaborate more efficiently, regardless of the platform they use.

By combining LottieFiles' motion design platform with Figma's design platform, users will be able to significantly enhance their Figma projects by adding motion to prototypes and products. Remote teams can now bring their ideas to life quickly and accurately. And, these advanced tools are accessible to designers of all skill levels.







The integration of the new Figma to Lottie feature streamlines the animation process. The key features of the LottieFiles for Figma plugin include:

Effortless animation creation: Designers using Figma can auto-animate single frames or string together multiple frames, transforming them into animations that bring designs to life.

Seamless Lottie animation integration: By accessing the LottieFiles animation library, designers can import various Lottie animations for their projects without leaving the Figma environment.

Streamlined asset export: Exporting animations with the Figma to Lottie feature directly from Figma as production-ready code simplifies the handoff process between design and development teams. This ensures a smooth transition from design to implementation.







"The ability to bring production-ready animations into Figma through LottieFiles has helped many designers make higher fidelity prototypes to effectively communicate their design intent," said Bersabel Tadesse, Product Manager, Figma.

Tadesse added, "Through the LottieFiles export, designers can take their animations beyond Figma prototypes and into production code. We are inspired by the way our partners like LottieFiles can extend the power of Figma through our developer platform."

Figma's integrated features revolutionize how designs come to life by enabling designers to seamlessly incorporate motion directly into their prototypes. This empowers them to bridge the gap between prototype and product, enhancing the overall user experience and driving innovation in the design process.

LottieFiles' motion design platform helps content creators add micro animations to their graphics for more engagement and higher conversion rates. It is utilized by over 5.5 million users from over 250,000 large and small companies and is particularly known for its ease of use.

Incorporating motion into everyday designs yields numerous benefits, including enhanced user experiences, increased engagement, focused user attention, and improved aesthetics. Motion has long been regarded as the universal language of joy, enriching immersive user interactions and creating memorable user experiences.

As the world of design and development continues to evolve, Figma and LottieFiles give designers the power to create engaging and interactive user experiences. With Figma's intuitive interface and the seamless integration of plugins such as LottieFiles, designers can truly embrace the power of motion and shape the future of design.

