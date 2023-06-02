Dutch solar manufacturer Solarge has unveiled two versions of its lightweight mono-PERC solar panels for rooftop applications. The module have power outputs between 470 W and 520 W and efficiencies ranging from 17.4% to 19.2%.Dutch PV manufacturer Solarge has unveiled a new line of monocrystalline PERC modules for rooftop applications. The company produces the lightweight, low-carbon solar panels at its new large-scale production line in Weert, Netherlands. The European manufacturer is offering the panels in two versions - the Solo and the Solo Ultra Low Carbon, with carbon footprints of 629 kg ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...