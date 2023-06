ZincFive is supplying battery systems for Advanced Power & Energy's hydrogen-fueling microgrid and pilot DC fast-charging station in Greenville, PennsylvaniaFrom pv magazine USA ZincFive, a nickel-zinc battery cell developer, is entering the electric vehicle and microgrid market through new partnerships with Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE), a hydrogen developer, and Advanced Power & Energy, a direct current (DC) fast-charging developer for electric vehicles. ZincFive will use its 37 kWh to 39 kWh energy storage systems to supply nickel-zinc-based uninterruptible power systems (UPS) for KCE hydrogen ...

