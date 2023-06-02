Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023

WKN: A2PEF7 | ISIN: SE0012313302 | Ticker-Symbol: 9T2
Frankfurt
02.06.23
09:01 Uhr
0,077 Euro
-0,001
-0,77 %
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2023 | 11:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Nordic LEVEL Group AB (306/23)

With effect from June 05, 2023, the subscription units in Nordic LEVEL Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   LEVEL UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020356186              
Order book ID:  294378                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 05, 2023, the paid subscription units in Nordic LEVEL
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   LEVEL BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020356194              
Order book ID:  294377                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
