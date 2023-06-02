Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Nordic LEVEL Group AB (306/23)

With effect from June 05, 2023, the subscription units in Nordic LEVEL Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 14, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: LEVEL UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020356186 Order book ID: 294378 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 05, 2023, the paid subscription units in Nordic LEVEL Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: LEVEL BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020356194 Order book ID: 294377 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB