Ready Computing: Veterans Affairs' VDIF Selected for 2023 FORUM Health IT Innovation Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / The Veterans Data Integration and Federation (VDIF) program is the first unified, federated patient record for Veterans within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), giving medical providers secure access to over 11.5 million Veterans' health records, aggregating and normalizing clinical data across 172 VA medical centers and 1,074 outpatient clinics. Using InterSystems HealthShare, prime contractor VetsEZ, along with partners Ready Computing and J2 Interactive, have implemented an enterprise-wide technology solution that puts Veterans' complete longitudinal health records in the hands of medical providers across the country, both within and outside the VA.





The Forum Innovation Awards is organized by Forum, a "news source for information related to Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Defense Health Agency, and other agencies involved with Federal Health."

VA project leaders will accept the award at a reception to be held on Wednesday, June 7, in Washington, D.C.

The 2023 FORUM Health IT Innovation Award is the second major award selected to highlight the accomplishments of the VDIF project. Last year, Ready Computing and partners B3 and Ellumen celebrated the FedHealthIT Innovation Award with the VA for their work on the program.

About VDIF

Launched in 2019, the VDIF program provides VA with a complete longitudinal patient record for every Veteran, persisted in the cloud and accessible by all 132 instances of VistA as well as Cerner and Community Care Partners. VDIF enables transformative innovation at VA by providing secure, real-time access to a comprehensive view of each Veteran's clinical data. As an enterprise platform, VDIF offers an API Gateway to enable rapid application development, surface clinical insights, and accelerate modernization efforts - all accessed by a single user interface.

VDIF currently houses and protects over 11.5 million Veteran medical records, processing over 479 million new transactions per month. The program provides a growing library of over 200 API methods for rapid application development, in any programming language, for developers across the enterprise.

The VDIF-EP API Manager is a high-performing, cloud-native API management platform that enables faster deployment of services leveraging the proven business logic within VistA. The platform is supported by a robust framework for automating validations, securing access, and balancing load at run time.

Learn more about why the VA launched VDIF.

About VetsEZ

VetsEZ is a mature, agile, proven, and results-oriented Service-Disabled Veteran-owned Small Business (SDVOSB). VetsEZ is a leading provider of information (IT) technology services to government and commercial markets and a prime contractor and lead systems integrator for federal agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About J2 Interactive

J2 Interactive is an award-winning software development and IT consulting firm with over 20 years' experience specializing in customized solutions for health systems, research institutions, health information exchanges, and government agencies.

