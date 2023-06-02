Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Marks 60 Years in Georgia's Real Estate Industry

Celebrating a legacy of service, dedication, and adaptability

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHSGA) proudly marks its 60th anniversary as an Atlanta and Georgia real estate community pillar. The real estate firm hosted a celebratory event on June 1st at Mercedes Benz Stadium for real estate forever agents, employees, partners and sponsors to thank them for their significant contributions to the company's success. The celebration included over a thousand attendees who enjoyed a concert by Departure - a Journey tribute band, along with a Sponsor Village, food, and networking.

The company and former BHHSGA leaders including Founder Ed Erbesfield, Chairman Emeritus, Dan Forsman and Executive Vice President Emeritus, Toni McGown were all honored with special commendations signed by Governor, Brian Kemp. In addition to their commendations, each was acknowledged for their vision and dedication to the company's 60-year history.

DeAnn Golden, President and CEO of BHHSGA, shared her thoughts on this significant milestone, "Since our inception in 1963 and for the 60 years following, we have been the trusted residential and commercial real estate brand for Georgians moving in and out of their hometowns, across town, throughout the nation and the world. Our first 60 years were built on a vision to help make the dream of homeownership for everyone a reality, and they have now been inked into the history books. As the Forever Brand, we look to the next decade and beyond with excitement as we continue to deliver exceptional guidance and results to homebuyers, sellers, investors, builders and the communities we serve."

This milestone represents the company's enduring presence in the Georgia real estate industry, attributable to the passionate professionals of the BHHSGA team who have helped to bring dreams to life for countless homeowners and seller. This team continues to guide buyers and sellers with sound real estate investments - both residential and commercial.

A critical part of its success has been the ability to adapt and thrive through various real estate cycles. The company's successful New Homes Division and builder clients and robust offering of diversified HomeServices, including relocation, property management, mortgage, title, insurance, and warranty, adds to this resilience.

The company is also celebrating 10 years as a HomeServices of America company, further guided by the Berkshire Hathaway Principles of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity, the 4th most admired company in the world by Fortune Magazine.

As BHHSGA celebrates six decades of service, it's clear that the company's success story is one of commitment to its clients and customers, and its people by embracing a "we care spirit." The anniversary serves as both a reflection on past achievements and a launching point for the next chapters of excellence in service that the public can expect from BHHSGA.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES GEORGIA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $4.8 billion in sales in 2022, 29 office locations and more than 1,500 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit https://www.bhhsgeorgia.com/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the only global real estate brokerage franchise that is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,600 offices across 4 continents and 13 countries and territories including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean and India, the network completed more than USD$154.7 billion in real estate sales in 2022. Among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, the network brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Nicola Schwab

404.580.9755

Nicola.Schwab@bhhsga.com

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758829/Berkshire-Hathaway-HomeServices-Georgia-Properties-Marks-60-Years-in-Georgias-Real-Estate-Industry