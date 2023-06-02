Tokuyama said the new factory should meet increasing demand for polysilicon. OCI already operates a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Malaysia.Japanese chemical company Tokuyama Corporation and South Korea-based polysilicon producer OCI have signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a 10,000 MT polysilicon factory at an unspecified location in Malaysia. "In light of expansion in the semiconductor market and subsequent forecast increase in demand for polycrystalline silicon, Tokuyama is looking to explore possible collaboration with OCI to build a production and supply facilities ...

