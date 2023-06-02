Exactitude Consultancy: With CAGR 5.2%, Food Texturizers Market Size, Share, Demand and Trends 2023 to 2029

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and clean label products, and this trend extends to food texturizers.

The Food Texturizers Market to reach above USD 14.54 billion by 2029 and expand at a CAGR 5.2% Forecast year 2023 - 2029

The Food Texturizers Market to reach above USD 14.54 billion by 2029 and expand at a CAGR 5.2% Forecast year 2023 - 2029

Market Overview:

The global Food Texturizers Market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast years, due to advancement in the food processing industry and rising demand for ingredients that can improve the overall characteristics of food products. Rising adoption of Food Texturizers by food manufacturers in order to enhance shelf-life of food products and restrict microbial growth within them, along with improving the taste of the product is expected to contribute significantly in the growth of global Food Texturizers Market.

Food texturizers are food additives that are added to food products to enhance their texture and increase their stability. Food texturizers can come from a variety of sources, including seaweeds, animals, and plants. While there are many uses for synthetic texturizers, including food and beverage, customers are becoming increasingly interested in food products created with natural components due to rising health consciousness.

The global market for food texturizers is expected to be hampered by rising customer preferences for organic food products and rising opposition to overconsumption of processed food due to its detrimental effects on health. During the anticipated years, market expansion is also expected to be constrained by some texturizing agents' high calorie content.

What are a Food Texturizers?

Food texturizers are substances or ingredients that are added to food products to modify or enhance their texture. They can be natural or synthetic compounds and play a crucial role in the overall sensory experience of food by influencing characteristics such as mouthfeel, viscosity, consistency, and stability.

Texturizers are used in various food applications to achieve desired textures and improve product quality. They are commonly employed in processed foods, beverages, sauces, dressings, confectionery items, bakery products, dairy products, and meat products.

Food Texturizers Market News

April 2022: Cargill Salt announced it will invest USD 68 billion in expanding ST. Clair Plant. Investments being made by Cargill will enhance the plant's production capacity through increased automation, new technology, and efficiency improvements. The multi-year improvement project also includes constructing a new 50,000-square-foot evaporation facility to house a state-of-the-art dry processing line expected to reduce waste and increase capacity by up to 40%.

October 2021: Cargill Incorporated launched SimPure rice flour, a clean-label bulking agent with a taste, texture, and functionality similar to maltodextrin. The company officially unveiled the new ingredient at the SupplySide West trade show. The primary strategy behind this innovation was to expand the company's product portfolio.

Food Texturizers Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Natural and Clean Label Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and clean label products, and this trend extends to food texturizers. There is a rising preference for texturizers derived from natural sources, such as pectin, agar, and carrageenan, as well as modified starches and gums. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing and promoting clean label texturizer options.

Increased Focus on Texture Innovation: Texture is a critical aspect of food products, and manufacturers are investing in texture innovation to enhance the eating experience. This includes developing new texturizers or modifying existing ones to create unique textures, such as creamy, smooth, crunchy, or chewy, in various food applications.

Advancements in Food Processing Technology: Advances in food processing technology have allowed for the development of novel texturizers and improved functionality of existing ones. For example, the use of high-pressure processing, extrusion, and nanotechnology has enabled the creation of texturizers with enhanced stability, improved solubility, and controlled release properties.

Increasing Applications in Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Foods: The demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules. Food texturizers play a crucial role in maintaining the desired texture and stability of these products, such as frozen meals, snacks, and desserts, while also improving shelf life and sensory attributes.

Growing Emphasis on Plant-based and Vegan Products: With the increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, there is a growing demand for texturizers that can mimic the texture and functionality of animal-based ingredients. Texturizers like hydrocolloids, plant-based proteins, and gums are being used to create plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy, meat, and egg products.

Competitive Insight

Some of the Notable Market Players Operating In The Global Food Texturizers Market Covered In This Report Are:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DowDuPont

Estelle Chemicals

Fiberstar

FMC

Fuerst Day Lawson

Ingredion

Kerry

Lonza

Naturex

Tic Gums

Premium Ingredients

Puratos

Riken Vitamin

DSM

Taiyo Kagaku

Tate & Lyle and others.

Regional Insights

North America: The North American food texturizers market is driven by factors such as the demand for clean label and natural ingredients, convenience foods, and the growing interest in plant-based and gluten-free products. There is a focus on developing texturizers that enhance the texture and mouthfeel of food products while meeting clean label requirements. The United States and Canada are the major markets in this region.

Europe:Europe has a well-established market for food texturizers. Consumer preferences in Europe tend to favor natural and sustainable ingredients, and this is reflected in the demand for clean label texturizers derived from natural sources. The region has stringent regulations regarding food additives, which has led to the development of innovative and compliant texturizer options. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are significant contributors to the European market.

What Are The Key Data Covered In This Food Texturizers Market Report?

Market Size and Growth: The report will provide information on the overall market size of food texturizers, including historical data and future projections. It may also include the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis: The market report may include a detailed segmentation analysis of the food texturizers market based on various factors such as type, source, function, application, and region. This helps in understanding the market dynamics and identifying growth opportunities.

Market Trends and Drivers: The report will highlight the key trends, drivers, and challenges influencing the food texturizers market. It may cover factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory landscape, technological advancements, and industry innovations.

