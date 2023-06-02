Sonnen has introduced a new software solution to seamlessly integrate heat pumps into private household energy supplies and enhance grid stability. The company's initial partner is heat pump manufacturer NIBE, but additional partners are expected to join in the future.From pv magazine Germany Sonnen has been networking and controlling its photovoltaic systems, home storage systems and wall boxes in a virtual power plant for some time now. The German battery manufacturer has implemented a new software solution to seamlessly integrate heat pumps into their energy system. It aims to operate the ...

