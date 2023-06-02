Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (Formerly, Synex International Inc.) (the "Company" or "Synex") is pleased to announce it signed a new 20-year Electricity Purchase Agreement ("EPA") through 2044 for its Mears Creek Plant with BC Hydro. The EPA is subject to regulatory approval by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

"Mears Creek Plant has been providing electricity to the integrated grid on Vancouver Island for nearly two decades," said Daniel J. Russell, President & CEO of Synex. "The successful negotiation of another 20-year EPA demonstrates the long term viability of our power projects and we look forward to our future development of new projects in British Columbia with BC Hydro."

Mears Creek Plant is a 3.8-megawatt run-of-river hydro project located near Gold River on Vancouver Island, BC. Synex began operations for Mears Creek Plant in January 2004 when it was fully contracted under a 20-year EPA with BC Hydro that is set to expire in January 2024.

The terms and conditions are consistent with BC Hydro's EPA Renewal Program and commercially similar to Synex's existing EPA with BC Hydro.

About Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (formerly, Synex International Inc.)

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 17 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,850 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

