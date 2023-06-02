NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Mini OMXS30 Futures - Introduction of additional series (suspended for trading) (158/23)

As of June 12, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce additional series of the Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. Please note that the additional series initially are for reference data purpose only and for that reason they will not be admitted to trading (i.e. they will be suspended for trading) until the respective series normally would have been admitted and available for trading with a term of 3 months, in accordance with the Quotation List. The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading: S30MIN3J (expiry Oct 2023) S30MIN3K (expiry Nov 2023) S30MIN3L (expiry Dec 2023) S30MIN4A (expiry Jan 2024) S30MIN4B (expiry Feb 2024) S30MIN4C (expiry Mar 2024) S30MIN4D (expiry Apr 2024) S30MIN4E (expiry May 2024) S30MIN4F (expiry June 2024) S30MIN4G (expiry July 2024) S30MIN4H (expiry Aug 2024) S30MIN4I (expiry Sept 2024) For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1148190