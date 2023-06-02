Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKMM | ISIN: BMG3075P1014 | Ticker-Symbol: 48R
Frankfurt
02.06.23
08:03 Uhr
226,00 Euro
+6,00
+2,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
226,00228,0015:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2023 | 13:46
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Completes Loss Portfolio Transfer With RACQ

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has closed a previously announced Loss Portfolio Transfer agreement with RACQ Insurance Limited ("RACQ") to reinsure 80% of RACQ's motor vehicle compulsory third party insurance liabilities, covering accident years 2021 and prior.

Under the reinsurance agreement, which is effective as of July 1, 2022, RACQ will cede net reserves of approximately AUD$ 360 million (USD$ 235 million), and Enstar's subsidiary will provide approximately AUD$ 200 million (USD$ 130 million) of cover in excess of the ceded reserves. The amount of net loss reserves ceded, as well as the settlement and limit amounts provided in the agreement, will be adjusted for claims paid between the effective date and the closing date of the transaction, pursuant to the terms of the contract.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global.

Contacts

For Investors: Matthew Kirk (investor.relations@enstargroup.com)

For Media: Jenna Kerr (communications@enstargroup.com)

Contact: Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.