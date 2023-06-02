TF Solutions LLC FZ: TradingFunds Sets a New Standard in Prop Trading

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / In a groundbreaking development, the new proprietary trading firm TradingFunds is launching. TradingFunds offers an innovative and transparent approach to prop trading, providing an exciting and lucrative opportunity that can streamline the industry. The firm is looking for experienced traders to join its program, with a novel procedure to rapidly scale and simplify the prop trading process.

TradingFunds' leadership is composed of seasoned traders who know the ins and outs of the industry, with a common goal: to make prop trading more rewarding and less complex for traders everywhere. Participants can apply for and receive capital seamlessly through a one-step evaluation process.

In this evaluation, traders demonstrate their knowledge and skill by meeting profit targets on a demo account. Once traders meet these targets, TradingFunds provides the funding you need, with a funded account and access to its innovative scaling plan and extensive resources.

TradingFunds has identified a primary obstacle in prop trading: unnecessarily complicated access to funds. The firm is well positioned in its launch to provide immediate and meaningful solutions to this problem. Setup is fast and easy, the firm's clear trading rules improve success rates and it eliminates complex trading requirements too often found in the industry, giving traders a distinct advantage.

Innovative technology is critical in today's markets and TradingFunds provides an intuitive - and powerful - trading dashboard for its members. This dashboard maintains the efficiency the firm has built its reputation on and is set up for ease of use and efficient trading, allowing users to navigate the platform effortlessly and reach scaling targets quickly.

As TradingFunds' partner P. Hall says: "TradingFunds aims to bring a fresh approach to the prop trading market with a focus on technology, strong trader support and a mission to simplify how prop trading works."

The firm takes care of its traders, providing incentives like no daily drawdowns and letting its members focus on trading activities without worrying about losing capital due to daily market fluctuations.

Some of the primary benefits of TradingFunds include:

? Clear and comfortable trading rules

? No daily drawdown

? Rapid scaling plan, up to $2,000,000

? No minimum or maximum trading days

? No delay in payouts

? Refundable sign-up fee

? No need to close trades overnight or before the weekend

? Trade profitably with any style

? Award-winning broker traders can trust

Applying to be a trader at TradingFunds appears effortless and straightforward. Potential traders can apply with the click of a button directly on the website and quickly begin the evaluation process.

TradingFunds offers a lucrative affiliate program for traders brought into the platform, with up to 20% commissions, boosting the benefits of the firm.

Traders can begin to get funded with TradingFunds for starting amounts of $25,000 - $200,000. Once they reach their target goal of 10% of their funding, traders can scale up to the next level. With its clear pricing tables, TradingFunds continues its transparency and user-friendly approach to prop trading, so participants can maximize their profits and get the support they need to succeed.

Trading moves more quickly every day and prop trading firms must keep pace with the market to thrive. TradingFunds utilizes cutting-edge technology and crystal-clear trading rules to ensure the success of its members. The firm's dedicated trader support team adds to this environment for success, providing on-demand assistance and the ability to answer any questions prop traders have - at any time.

TradingFunds has launched in May. It is now open to all traders who wish to sign up to their one-step evaluation. It will be ideal for traders who want clarity, simplicity and a well-defined path to lucrative profits with an unparalleled scaling system.

Company Information: TradingFunds is registered in and has offices in the United Arab Emirates. For more information about TradingFunds, visit https://tradingfunds.com . For questions and further inquiries, contact support@tradingfunds.com

Media Contact: Carlos Rodriguez, Digital Marketing

Company Name: TradingFunds

Email: carlos@tradingfunds.com

Website: https://tradingfunds.com

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: TF Solutions LLC FZ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758648/TradingFunds-Sets-a-New-Standard-in-Prop-Trading