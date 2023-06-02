[DATELINE] WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), through its subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy"), is excited to announce the addition of Cardano (ADA) to its on-chain staking offerings. Alongside Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT), the inclusion of Cardano (ADA) represents the most tokens available to be staked on any Canadian registered crypto-trading platform.

Since its inception on November 28, 2022, Bitbuy Staking has experienced remarkable adoption from crypto investors with more than 42% of monthly active Bitbuy users currently engaging in crypto staking. The platform currently boasts substantial staking numbers, with approximately 17% of ETH, 43% of SOL, 56% of MATIC, and 54% of DOT client assets now being staked.

"We are excited to introduce Cardano staking to our platform, providing our valued users with an even greater selection of staking options," said WonderFi President and Interim CEO, Dean Skurka. "Being one of only three registered platforms to offer staking, Bitbuy has seen a meteoric rise in investors looking to stake their crypto. In just the past two weeks alone we've seen a 15% increase in total Canadian dollars being staked. Further evidence that investors are looking for new and innovative ways to generate modern wealth."

Bitbuy uses BitGo Trust Company, Inc. ("BitGo") to custody all staked assets at a 1:1 ratio. BitGo, one of the world's largest crypto custodians, has reported over $64 billion USD in assets under custody. Figment Inc. provides Bitbuy's clients with the ability to stake their assets with a trusted partner, boasting 200+ clients and billions of dollars of assets already staked to their validators.

"At BitGo, we are proud to support Bitbuy in offering on-chain staking of Cardano to further expand their staking offerings," said BitGo COO, Chan Feng. "With our shared focus on security and commitment to compliance, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Bitbuy and working together to bring the benefits of crypto to a wider audience."

To learn more about how you can earn up to 10% rewards just for staking your crypto, visit https://bitbuy.ca/staking.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through its two Canadian owned and operated, fully registered crypto-trading platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry. Bitbuy is Canada's first registered digital asset marketplace, boasting over 450,000 registered users, and serving both beginner and advanced traders, institutions, and corporate clients. Coinberry, with a user base of over 200,000, is designed for crypto novices and retail traders. Going forward, WonderFi is dedicated to providing its users with access to new regulated verticals designed to generate modern wealth. To learn more about WonderFi, please visit www.wonder.fi.

ABOUT BITGO

BitGo is the leader in digital asset custody and security solutions. Founded in 2013, BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets and established BitGo New York Trust in 2021. In 2022, BitGo launched institutional-grade DeFi, NFT and web3 services. BitGo secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and supports more than 700 digital assets within its platform. BitGo provides the security and operational backbone for more than 1500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

