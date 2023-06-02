A Norwegian research team assessed the snow deposits on photovoltaic panels and the consequent energy losses via the PVsyst software and utilized the so-called Marion's algorithm (MA) for evaluating the sliding coefficient. It found the coatings may effectively reduce energy losses caused by snow and ice but said the commercial feasibility of these materials should be further investigated.Scientists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have sought to assess the impact of icephobic nanomaterial coatings in PV systems located at high latitudes and found that these materials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...