Germany has achieved a significant milestone, with more than 3 million PV systems now in operation, according to new data from German PV association BSW-Solar. It said the country's rooftop PV market is experiencing robust demand and the 4 million mark could be surpassed as early as next year.From pv magazine Germany Germany connected its 3 millionth PV system to the grid this week, according to BSW-Solar. The German solar industry association expects the nation to reach the 4 million mark by as early as next year, with nearly 350,000 new PV systems recorded this year alone. The total installed ...

