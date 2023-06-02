Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") is pleased to announce May 2023 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency and give more details about AI plans.

Operational Highlights (unaudited):

20 MW of fully operational, high-grade, ~100% renewable energy-based computing power generating consistent revenue

0.54 EH/s of bitcoin mining power running in the facility

May 2023 Highlights (unaudited):

43.78 Bitcoin mined in May 2023 (Monthly average, aggregate of self-mining and hosting)

Bitcoin mined in May 2023 (Monthly average, aggregate of self-mining and hosting) 5,638 Average rigs operating throughout the month (self-mining and hosting)

Average rigs operating throughout the month (self-mining and hosting) Weighted average Bitcoin mined per 1 EH/s: 91.17 BTC (compared to 90.27 BTC in Q1 2023)

Bitcoin Mined on site per day: 1.41 BTC (Daily average, aggregate of self-mining and hosting)

AI & HPC Ready

SATO's expertise in operating cost-effective and efficient data centers will play a critical role in delivering increased computing power to meet the burgeoning and rapidly expanding demands of the emerging AI sector.

The two Quebec-based centers are currently being prepared to increase our Bitcoin mining capacity while deploying artificial intelligence and high-performance computing capabilities.

"As ChatGPT, Bard, Co-Pilot, MidJourney, and other groundbreaking innovations continue to emerge, the global demand for computing power will inevitably surge as their everyday applications are embraced. Our data centers, known for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness, are poised to serve as the perfect solution to meet the growing AI demands. At SATO, we are actively directing our efforts towards expanding our AI infrastructure to accommodate this growth, enabling the deployment of high-performance computing power on a large scale. Simultaneously, we remain committed to further enhancing our Bitcoin Mining capabilities, ensuring that our growth in this area continues alongside the advancements in AI," says Romain Nouzareth, CEO of SATO Technologies.

The Company also announces that further to its press release of August 23, 2022, the Company has issued 520,000 warrants to the landlord of Center Two. The Company and the landlord amended their agreement to clarify that the warrants are being issued in connection with the interest-free loan by the landlord to the Company of the security deposit the landlord has placed with Hydro-Québec to secure the supply of electrical power dedicated to cryptographic use, in the amount of $135,000. The security deposit will be returned to the landlord when released by Hydro-Québec and the Company will not be required to repay any principal amount. Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of SATO for a period of five years, at an exercise price of $0.25.

About SATO

SATO, Founded at Bitcoin block 494673 in 2017, is a vertically integrated innovator in the field of computing power commodities, specializing in low-cost-high-performance computing power made for bitcoin mining by efficiently operating a 20 MW data center that generates nearly 0.6 EHs of mining power. Listed on TSX.V:SATO & OTCQB:CCPU.F since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. Around 65% of the Company's securities (on a fully diluted basis) are owned by Officers, Directors, and significant shareholders with a long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

