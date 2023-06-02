Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB at XSTO (266/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, 549300HX9MRFY47AH564 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SAMN008 SE0012256741 SAMN009 SE0012313245 SAMN010 SE0013359148 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by reason: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB on June 2, 2023 at 14.15 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 14.35 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 14.45 CEST, June 2, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB