Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A2E40N | ISIN: SE0009554454 | Ticker-Symbol: JSI
Tradegate
02.06.23
15:09 Uhr
0,455 Euro
+0,170
+59,72 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2023 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB at XSTO (266/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:     Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, 549300HX9MRFY47AH564    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   SAMN008 SE0012256741                      
        SAMN009 SE0012313245                      
        SAMN010 SE0013359148                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting     With reference to the press release published by        
 reason:     Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB on June 2, 2023 at 14.15  
         CEST                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous   The opening auction starts at 14.35 CEST followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 14.45 CEST, June 2, 2023             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                               
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50          
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
