Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB at XSTO (74/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:    Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, 549300HX9MRFY47AH564     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:  SBB B SE0009554454                        
       SBB D SE0011844091                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting    With reference to the press release published by         
 reason:    Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB on June 2, 2023 at 14.15 CEST
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous  The opening auction starts at 14.35 CEST followed by continuous  
 trading    trading from 14.45 CEST, June 2, 2023              
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:   Order books have been flushed                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related    SE0019892639, SE0019892621, SE0019892613, GB00BL01J806,      
 instruments GB00BQRBCP66, SE0019892605, SE0019892597, GB00BQRCT929,      
:       GB00BL013996, GB00BL06X384,                   
       GB00BNV4CB63, GB00BQRCWL57, GB00BNV3YM81, SE0017089576,      
        SE0017089584, SE0017192248, SE0017200454, SE0017206113,     
        SE0017585508, SE0017573553,                   
       SE0017573561, SE0017601107, GB00BNTS1028             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact    Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50           
 details:   Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
