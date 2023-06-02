Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB at XSTO (74/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, 549300HX9MRFY47AH564 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SBB B SE0009554454 SBB D SE0011844091 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by reason: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB on June 2, 2023 at 14.15 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 14.35 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 14.45 CEST, June 2, 2023 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0019892639, SE0019892621, SE0019892613, GB00BL01J806, instruments GB00BQRBCP66, SE0019892605, SE0019892597, GB00BQRCT929, : GB00BL013996, GB00BL06X384, GB00BNV4CB63, GB00BQRCWL57, GB00BNV3YM81, SE0017089576, SE0017089584, SE0017192248, SE0017200454, SE0017206113, SE0017585508, SE0017573553, SE0017573561, SE0017601107, GB00BNTS1028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB